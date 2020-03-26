Four-round 2020 NFL mock draft: Buccaneers nab RB in Round 2

  • By Chad Reuter
Now that the dust has settled from the free agency frenzy, Chad Reuter reveals his projection for the first four rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft, a forecast that calls for six trades before the end of Round 1.

Round 2

PICK

33

Zack Baun - LB

School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

34

Laviska Shenault - WR

School: Colorado | Year: Junior

PICK

35

Neville Gallimore - DT

School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

36

Curtis Weaver - Edge

School: Boise State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

37

Lloyd Cushenberry - C

School: LSU | Year: Junior (RS)
PROJECTED TRADE WITH CHARGERS.

PICK

38

Jaylon Johnson - CB

School: Utah | Year: Junior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH PANTHERS.

PICK

39

Cesar Ruiz - C

School: Michigan | Year: Junior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS.

PICK

40

Terrell Lewis - Edge

School: Alabama | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

41

Damien Lewis - OG

School: LSU | Year: Senior

PICK

42

Kristian Fulton - CB

School: LSU | Year: Senior

PICK

43

Grant Delpit - S

School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK

44

Ezra Cleveland - OT

School: Boise State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

45

D'Andre Swift - RB

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

PICK

46

A.J. Epenesa - Edge

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

PICK

47

Marlon Davidson - DT

School: Auburn | Year: Senior

PICK

48

Justin Madubuike - DT

School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

49

Bradlee Anae - Edge

School: Utah | Year: Senior

PICK

50

Brycen Hopkins - TE

School: Purdue | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

51

K.J. Hamler - WR

School: Penn State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

PICK

52

Hakeem Adeniji - OG

School: Kansas | Year: Senior

PICK

53

Jeremy Chinn - S

School: Southern Illinois | Year: Senior

PICK

54

Clyde Edwards-Helaire - RB

School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK

55

Josh Uche - Edge

School: Michigan | Year: Senior

PICK

56

K'Von Wallace - S

School: Clemson | Year: Senior

PICK

57

Brandon Aiyuk - WR

School: Arizona State | Year: Senior

PICK

58

Reggie Robinson II - CB

School: Tulsa | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

59

Malik Harrison - LB

School: Ohio State | Year: Senior

PICK

60

Chase Claypool - WR

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK

61

Adam Trautman - TE

School: Dayton | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

62

Trevon Diggs - CB

School: Alabama | Year: Senior

PICK

63

Jordan Brooks - LB

School: Texas Tech | Year: Senior

PICK

64

Trevis Gipson - Edge

School: Tulsa | Year: Senior (RS)

