Four-round 2020 NFL mock draft: Buccaneers nab RB in Round 2

Now that the dust has settled from the free agency frenzy, Chad Reuter reveals his projection for the first four rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft, a forecast that calls for six trades before the end of Round 1.

Round 2

PICK 33 Zack Baun - LB School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 34 Laviska Shenault - WR School: Colorado | Year: Junior

PICK 35 Neville Gallimore - DT School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 36 Curtis Weaver - Edge School: Boise State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 37 Lloyd Cushenberry - C School: LSU | Year: Junior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH CHARGERS.

PICK 38 Jaylon Johnson - CB School: Utah | Year: Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH PANTHERS.

PICK 39 Cesar Ruiz - C School: Michigan | Year: Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS.

PICK 40 Terrell Lewis - Edge School: Alabama | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 41 Damien Lewis - OG School: LSU | Year: Senior

PICK 42 Kristian Fulton - CB School: LSU | Year: Senior

PICK 43 Grant Delpit - S School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK 44 Ezra Cleveland - OT School: Boise State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 45 D'Andre Swift - RB School: Georgia | Year: Junior

PICK 46 A.J. Epenesa - Edge School: Iowa | Year: Junior

PICK 47 Marlon Davidson - DT School: Auburn | Year: Senior

PICK 48 Justin Madubuike - DT School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 49 Bradlee Anae - Edge School: Utah | Year: Senior

PICK 50 Brycen Hopkins - TE School: Purdue | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 51 K.J. Hamler - WR School: Penn State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

PICK 52 Hakeem Adeniji - OG School: Kansas | Year: Senior

PICK 53 Jeremy Chinn - S School: Southern Illinois | Year: Senior

PICK 54 Clyde Edwards-Helaire - RB School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK 55 Josh Uche - Edge School: Michigan | Year: Senior

PICK 56 K'Von Wallace - S School: Clemson | Year: Senior

PICK 57 Brandon Aiyuk - WR School: Arizona State | Year: Senior

PICK 58 Reggie Robinson II - CB School: Tulsa | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 59 Malik Harrison - LB School: Ohio State | Year: Senior

PICK 60 Chase Claypool - WR School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK 61 Adam Trautman - TE School: Dayton | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 62 Trevon Diggs - CB School: Alabama | Year: Senior

PICK 63 Jordan Brooks - LB School: Texas Tech | Year: Senior

PICK 64 Trevis Gipson - Edge School: Tulsa | Year: Senior (RS)

