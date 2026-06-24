Former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly says he was hospitalized after stroke in spring

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Former Buffalo Bills star quarterback Jim Kelly told reporters Tuesday that he was hospitalized after experiencing a stroke in the spring.

"I had a little setback about a month and a half ago," the Pro Football Hall of Famer said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Bills stadium. "But right now, I feel good. Eyesight's not great. My hearing still sucks, but that's part of life."

The 66-year-old Kelly said recent tests were clean.

He underwent a combination of surgeries and chemotherapy in 2013, 2014 and 2018 because of various forms of cancer.

Kelly expressed excitement about attending the Bills' first game in their new stadium when the Detroit Lions visit on Sept. 17.