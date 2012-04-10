Flacco a Chief? CJ2K to Cincy? Many changes in '08 draft re-do

The jury is out on whether Ryan was worth the third overall pick in the draft. First round? Easily. But the third pick overall? That's tough. Here's the deal: The Falcons needed to put the Michael Vick era behind them quickly. Joey Harrington could not be the face of the franchise. Therefore, even though he hasn't won a playoff game, Ryan has been good enough to take in this spot and be happy about it. Now he just needs to take the next step as a quarterback.