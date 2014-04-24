2013 NFL Draft do-over: Receiver goes No. 1 to Chiefs

It might take three years to determine whether a player can cut the mustard in the NFL, but that shouldn't discourage evaluators from making strong assertions about a player's potential after watching him perform as a rookie. Although I've been told by a number of coaches that most NFL players make their biggest development gains between their first and second seasons, I believe a player's performance as a rookie reveals a lot about their talent and potential impact.
Thus, it's never too early to use that hindsight and perspective to imagine what the 2013 NFL Draft would look like if we gave decision makers another chance to get it right on draft weekend. While some would stubbornly stick with their original picks, I'm sure a number of executives would welcome the chance to take a mulligan on their draft selections. With that in mind, here's how I see the 2013 draft shaking out in a do-over.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
Pick:Eric Fisher
Do-over:Keenan Allen
Comment:Andy Reid would love to maximize the skills of a big-bodied playmaker like Allen in his version of the West Coast offense. Allen has all of the tools to blossom into an elite receiver as a pro.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars
Pick:Luke Joeckel
Do-over:Kiko Alonso
Comment: Alonso is already entering the conversation as one of the top inside linebackers in the game. He is a difference maker with a knack for finding the ball in the hole.
3. Miami Dolphins
Pick:Dion Jordan
Do-over:Sheldon Richardson
Comment: Richardson is a monster in the middle of a defense. He overwhelms opponents with his size, strength and power at the point of attack.
4. Philadelphia Eagles
Pick:Lane Johnson
Do-over:Tyrann Mathieu
Comment: The "Honey Badger" is a playmaking machine ideally suited to play in a multiple defense as a safety-nickel back. Mathieu's knack for creating turnovers would make him a Chip Kelly favorite in a draft do-over.
5. Detroit Lions
Pick:Ezekiel Ansah
Do-over: Same
Comment: Ansah is a perfect complement to Ndamukong Suh and Nick Fairley on the front line.
6. Cleveland Browns
Pick:Barkevious Mingo
Do-over:Eddie Lacy
Comment:Trent Richardson's failures wouldn't stop GM Ray Farmer from taking another chance on a Crimson Tide runner at the top of the board. Lacy runs with the kind of toughness and physicality needed to excel in the AFC North.
7. Arizona Cardinals
Pick:Jonathan Cooper
Do-over:Kyle Long
Comment: Long surprised everyone with his play as a rookie. The Cardinals would welcome his toughness and athleticism at the point of attack.
8. St. Louis Rams
Pick:Tavon Austin
Do-over:Eric Reid
Comment: Reid has quickly developed into a Pro Bowl-caliber safety as a pro. He would shine in a Gregg Williams' attack scheme.
9. New York Jets
Pick:Dee Milliner
Do-over:Cordarrelle Patterson
Comment: The Jets' offense desperately needs playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. Patterson is a home-run threat capable of scoring from anywhere on the field as a receiver or returner.
10. Tennessee Titans
Pick:Chance Warmack
Do-over: Same
Comment: Warmack's ability to blow defenders off the ball should allow the Titans' offense to get back to their physical ways under new head coach Ken Whisenhunt.
11. San Diego Chargers
Pick:D.J. Fluker
Do-over:Lane Johnson
Comment: Johnson might be the best offensive tackle in the class despite limited collegiate experience at the position.
12. Oakland Raiders
Pick:D.J. Hayden
Do-over:Eric Fisher
Comment: The late Al Davis would've loved Fisher's athleticism and movement skills as a franchise-caliber offensive tackle.
13. New York Jets
Pick:Sheldon Richardson
Do-over:Star Lotulelei
Comment: Lotulelei was arguably the most dominant rookie defender in the league in 2013. Imagine how Rex Ryan would maximize his skills in the Jets' ultra-aggressive scheme.
14. Carolina Panthers
Pick:Star Lotulelei
Do-over:Luke Joeckel
Comment: The Panthers would be better equipped to handle Jordan Gross' sudden retirement with Joeckel already on the roster.
15. New Orleans Saints
Pick:Kenny Vaccaro
Do-over: Same
Comment: It's not a coincidence that the Saints' defense improved significantly with Vaccaro roaming the middle. The energetic playmaker has impressive skills and allows Rob Ryan to employ some three-safety looks to confuse opponents.
16. Buffalo Bills
Pick:EJ Manuel
Do-over: Same
Comment: Injuries kept Manuel out of the lineup for the majority of his rookie season. Doug Marrone still expresses confidence in his ability to develop into a franchise player at the position.
17. Pittsburgh Steelers
Pick:Jarvis Jones
Do-over:D.J. Fluker
Comment: Adding a big body to the offensive line would help alleviate some of the pressure on Ben Roethlisberger in the pocket.
18. San Francisco 49ers
Pick:Eric Reid
Do-over:Tavon Austin
Comment: Austin would give the 49ers' offense some juice at the slot receiver position with his speed, quickness and explosion.
19. New York Giants
Pick:Justin Pugh
Do-over:Jordan Reed
Comment:Eli Manning would welcome the opportunity to target a big, athletic tight end like Reed between the hashes.
20. Chicago Bears
Pick:Kyle Long
Do-over:Kawann Short
Comment: The lack of size and toughness down the middle led to the Bears' defensive demise a season ago. Short is stout at the point of attack, yet flashes the speed and quickness to win with finesse on pass-rush attempts.
21. Cincinnati Bengals
Pick:Tyler Eifert
Do-over: Same
Comment: Eifert is an ideal "move" tight end in the Bengals' offense. He will thrive in Hue Jackson's diverse scheme.
22. Atlanta Falcons
Pick:Desmond Trufant
Do-over:Dion Jordan
Comment: The Falcons didn't sufficiently fill John Abraham's role a season ago. Given another crack at it, GM Thomas Dimitroff would take a chance on Jordan to see if the freakish athlete could provide a spark off the edge as rookie starter.
23. Minnesota Vikings
Pick:Sharrif Floyd
Do-over:Dee Milliner
Comment: Milliner's rookie struggles wouldn't discourage the Vikings from adding the top cover corner in the class to the roster in a do-over.
24. Indianapolis Colts
Pick: Bjorn Werner
Do-over:Barkevious Mingo
Comment: Mingo didn't get a chance to showcase his potential as a pass rusher as a rookie. He would be a disruptive force in the Colts' lineup as a designated rusher off the edge.
25. Minnesota Vikings
Pick:Xavier Rhodes
Do-over: Same
Comment: Rhodes is a long, rangy corner with the speed and athleticism to match up with the big-bodied receivers dominating the NFL.
26. Green Bay Packers
Pick:Datone Jones
Do-over:Alec Ogletree
Comment: Ogletree's off-field issues led to a drop down the charts during the original draft, but his spectacular playmaking skills would upgrade a Packers defense that's soft down the middle.
27. Houston Texans
Pick:DeAndre Hopkins
Do-over: Same
Comment: Hopkins capably served as Andre Johnson's sidekick as a rookie starter.
28. Denver Broncos
Pick:Sylvester Williams
Do-over:John Cyprien
Comment: Cyprien would've given the Broncos a hard-hitting playmaker in the middle to discourage throws between the hashes.
29. Minnesota Vikings
Pick:Cordarrelle Patterson
Do-over:Geno Smith
Comment: Say what you want about Smith's turnover woes, but the fact that he finished the season with two fourth-quarter comebacks and five game-winning drives speaks volumes about his potential as a franchise quarterback.
30. St. Louis Rams
Pick:Alec Ogletree
Do-over:Zac Stacy
Comment: The Rams found their running back of the future in the fifth round of the original draft, but the team would have to select him on Day 1 in a do-over scenario due to his spectacular rookie production and impact.
31. Dallas Cowboys
Pick:Travis Frederick
Do-over:Zach Ertz
Comment: With Jason Witten on the backside of his career, the Cowboys would love to have Ertz in place as his eventual successor.
32. Baltimore Ravens
Pick:Matt Elam
Do-over: Same
Comment: Elam was a solid contributor to the Ravens' defense as a rookie starter.