2013 NFL Draft do-over: Receiver goes No. 1 to Chiefs

Thus, it's never too early to use that hindsight and perspective to imagine what the 2013 NFL Draft would look like if we gave decision makers another chance to get it right on draft weekend. While some would stubbornly stick with their original picks, I'm sure a number of executives would welcome the chance to take a mulligan on their draft selections. With that in mind, here's how I see the 2013 draft shaking out in a do-over.