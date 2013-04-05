2011 NFL Draft Do-Over: Buffalo Bills scoop up Colin Kaepernick

20) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pick:Adrian Clayborn, DE

Do-over:Justin Houston, DE

Houston was pegged as one of the potential stars of this class until a series of off-field incidents led to questions about his character, dropping him to Round 3. However, he has avoided trouble in the NFL and become a standout pass rusher off the edge. Given the Bucs' inability to get after the passer, Greg Schiano would jump at a playmaker like Houston.