2010 NFL Draft do-over: Suh goes to the Rams

There's nothing like looking back at a draft armed with information and insight on how players and teams have developed since that point. In 2010, the debate at the top of the board centered on the whether Sam Bradford was worthy of being the No. 1 overall pick despite barely playing his final season at Oklahoma due to an injury. Although he exhibited qualities that convinced the overwhelming majority of scouts that he was worthy of being considered a franchise quarterback, the dominant performance of Ndamukong Suh put the St. Louis Rams in an awkward position of deciding between the best player available in the draft or the top quarterback in a weak class.