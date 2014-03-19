2004 NFL Draft do-over: Oakland Raiders get Ben Roethlisberger

There's nothing like looking back at a previous draft to see where scouts got it right or wrong in a given year. Here, I want take a stab at the 2004 NFL Draft armed with the knowledge of how each player in the class performed throughout his respective career. While circumstances ultimately determined the success and failures of some of the top prospects in the class, it's fun to take a look at how things could've turned out with a little 20/20 vision shaping our new opinions: