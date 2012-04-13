Julio Jones stays in top 10, changes teams in 2011 draft re-do

Knocked it out of the park:Buffalo Bills. It won't be long before the Bills re-emerge as serious players in the AFC if they keep acquiring productive players through the draft. The team nailed it with the selections of Marcell Dareus, Aaron Williams and Kelvin Shepard during the first three rounds, and also discovered key contributors in Chris Hairston, Da'Norris Searcy and Johnny White. Buddy Nix and Co. need to add another solid class to the roster in 2012 to build upon the momentum, but the Bills appear to have a solid foundation in place with last year's haul.