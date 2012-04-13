Julio Jones stays in top 10, changes teams in 2011 draft re-do

Published: Apr 13, 2012 at 06:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

In the NFL, it takes about three years to fully evaluate a draft class. Coaches and scouts understand that it takes some time for some players to acclimate to the speed, intensity and tempo of the pro game. In addition, it takes some players more time to master the playbook and nuances of their position before playing to expectation.

However, the 2011 draft class might rank as one of the best classes in recent memory due to the immediate impact of several prospects in the group. From Cam Newton's assault on the record books to Patrick Peterson's wizardry as a punt returner, the rookie class made quite an impression on the game despite facing unusual circumstances following the lockout.

In fact, the 2011 draft class was so spectacular that it is hard to imagine decision makers changing their minds much if given the opportunity for a do-over. In this piece, however, we take a reflective look back at the draft and see if teams would stick with their picks if they knew then what they know now.

1. Carolina Panthers
Actual Pick:Cam Newton
Do-Over Pick: Newton

After watching Newton put on a spectacular showing as a rookie, it is laughable that there was even a debate about the best prospect in the 2011 draft class. Newton shattered Peyton Manning's rookie single-season passing mark and rewrote the record books with 14 rushing touchdowns. He has shown better passing skills than anyone imagined and his ability to assimilate into a pro-style offense has surprised even his biggest detractors. With a full offseason to continue to develop his game, Newton could revolutionize the game at the quarterback position.

2. Denver Broncos
Actual Pick:Von Miller
Do-Over Pick: Miller

For as much credit as Tim Tebow receives for ushering the Broncos into the playoffs, it was the strong performance of Miller and his defensive mates that drove the team to the division crown. Miller amassed 11.5 sacks as a dominant edge rusher and his penchant for creating disruption evokes memories of the late Derrick Thomas. The Broncos surprised some with the selection of a pass rusher over a defensive tackle, but the decision to nab Miller has already yielded big results in Denver.

3. Buffalo Bills
Actual Pick:Marcell Dareus
Do-Over Pick:Patrick Peterson (Cards' No. 5 pick)

Dareus has been impressive as a disruptor in the middle of the Bills' defense, but it is hard to ignore the sensational playmaking skills of Peterson. He played well on the island as a rookie and displayed exceptional ability as a punt returner. He earned a Pro Bowl bid with three punt return touchdowns and provided his team with several game-changing plays. In a tough AFC East where points are valued at a premium, the addition of Peterson would've helped them gain a little ground on their division rivals.

4. Cincinnati Bengals
Actual Pick:A.J. Green
Do-Over Pick: Green

It is not often a receiver makes a dominant impact as a rookie, but Green has already emerged as one of the NFL's top receivers in his first season. Green surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in receiving yards and tallied seven scores as the Bengals' top option in the passing game. While those numbers were certainly expected based on his draft position, no one expected Green to blossom into an elite playmaker in Year 1.

5. Arizona Cardinals
Actual Pick:Patrick Peterson
Do-Over Pick:Marcell Dareus (Bills' No. 3 pick)

The Cardinals' defense quietly became one of the league's stingiest units down the stretch, but the addition of Dareus could've made the unit impenetrable in 2011. Dareus has shown flashes of brilliance as an interior rusher and his presence alongside Darnell Dockett and Calais Campbell would give the Cardinals an upper echelon defensive line.

6. Atlanta Falcons
Actual Pick:Julio Jones
Do-Over Pick:Browns stay put, take Jones

If Cleveland GM Mike Holmgren bypassed the Falcons' tempting trade offer, the Browns would already have a legitimate No. 1 receiver in place with Jones. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound pass catcher is an explosive outside receiver with the size, speed and athleticism to create problems in the backend. Jones' seven 40-plus yard receptions ranked fourth in the league, and his eight touchdowns led all rookie receivers. Given his ability to impact the passing game as a "go-to-guy", the decision to opt for Jones over picks would produce better immediate results for the Browns.

7. San Francisco 49ers
Actual Pick:Aldon Smith
Do-Over Pick: Smith

The 49ers' defense finally lived up to the hype in 2011 partially due to the breakout performance of Smith. He led all rookies with 14 sacks and teamed with Justin Smith to provide the 49ers with a formidable rush tandem on the open side. Although Smith spent most of the year playing solely as a situational pass rusher, Smith's ability to impact the game as a hunter on obvious passing downs is enough to retain his spot as a top 10 pick.

8. Tennessee Titans
Actual Pick:Jake Locker
Do-Over Pick: Demarco Murray (Cowboys' No. 71 pick)

Imagine if the Titans had an explosive runner to lean on while Chris Johnson fought through his slump a season ago. Murray paced all rookies with 897 rushing yards and only averaged 12.6 attempts per game, which points to his impressive efficiency and effectiveness as a runner. Most importantly, Murray provided a home run element in the backfield that few in the league can rival. While it certainly would be a luxury to have a pair of dynamic runners in the backfield considering the devaluation of the position, the thought of Murray and CJ2K occupying interchangeable roles would keep defensive coordinators up at night.

9. Dallas Cowboys
Actual Pick:Tyron Smith
Do-Over Pick: Smith

The Cowboys discovered their left tackle of the future with the selection of Smith. He was outstanding starting on the right side in 2011, but his combination of size, strength and athleticism makes him an ideal fit at left tackle. Given Jason Garrett's desire to become rougher and tougher at the line of scrimmage, the selection of Smith has helped the Cowboys take a step in that direction.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars
Actual Pick:Blaine Gabbert
Do-Over Pick:Andy Dalton (Bengals' No. 35 pick)

The Blaine Gabbert experiment was a flop of epic proportions in 2011, so Gene Smith would love to nab a steady playmaker like Andy Dalton at the No. 10 pick. Dalton completed 58 percent as a rookie and finished the season with seven games with 200-plus yards. Those numbers showcase his impressive efficiency and effectiveness as a pocket passer, and suggest he would give the Jaguars more playmaking than Gabbert provided in his first season.

Upon Further Review

Knocked it out of the park:Buffalo Bills. It won't be long before the Bills re-emerge as serious players in the AFC if they keep acquiring productive players through the draft. The team nailed it with the selections of Marcell Dareus, Aaron Williams and Kelvin Shepard during the first three rounds, and also discovered key contributors in Chris Hairston, Da'Norris Searcy and Johnny White. Buddy Nix and Co. need to add another solid class to the roster in 2012 to build upon the momentum, but the Bills appear to have a solid foundation in place with last year's haul.

Wasted Draft:Chicago Bears. Part of the reason Jerry Angelo is no longer running the Bears as general manager could be attributed to the team's poor drafting history. The team has failed to identify difference makers in the top three rounds, and the lack of quality depth on the roster has cost the team dearly in critical situations. In 2011, the Bears only received minimal contributions from their top two picks, Gabe Carimi and Stephen Paea, and failed to discover a hidden gem in the draft's late stages. Although Chris Conte made a few plays as a part-time starter, the Bears' third-round success is not enough to keep the team in contention in the NFC North.

Brooks: Top 50 prospects

Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III are the top two prospects in the draft. Then what? Check out Bucky Brooks' big board. More ...

How did he go there?! Award:Richard Sherman (fifth round). Sherman has emerged as the Seahawks' top corner after one season despite entering the NFL as a fifth-round pick. At 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, Sherman possesses the length to maul receivers at the line, and Pete Carroll provides him with the freedom to blanket receivers in press coverage. In addition to his superb cover skills, Sherman is a natural ball hawk with a penchant for coming up with game-changing takeaways.

Mr. Irrelevant 2011:Cheta Ozougwu. The outside linebacker from Rice suffered an injury in training camp and failed to make the Texans' final roster. Although he is currently listed on the Texans' preseason depth chart, Ozougwu will need to have a stellar training camp to earn a place on Houston's roster in 2012.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2013 NFL Draft do-over: Receiver goes No. 1 to Chiefs

How would the 2013 NFL Draft play out if held with the benefit of hindsight? Bucky Brooks presents a scenario in which the Eagles pass on Lane Johnson and take a safety.

news

2012 NFL Draft do-over: Redskins take Wilson, not RGIII

How would the 2012 NFL Draft play out if held with the benefit of hindsight? Bucky Brooks presents a scenario in which the Browns pass on Trent Richardson and take a linebacker.

news

2010 NFL Draft do-over: Suh goes to the Rams

How would the 2010 NFL Draft play out if held with the benefit of hindsight? Bucky Brooks revisits that draft, offering up a scenario in which the Rams go a different route at No.1.

news

2008 NFL Draft do-over: CJ2K to Raiders

How would the 2008 NFL Draft play out if held with the benefit of hindsight? Bucky Brooks revisits the first round, suggesting that the Raiders grab a different running back at No 4.

news

2005 NFL Draft do-over: San Francisco 49ers get Aaron Rodgers

How would the 2005 NFL Draft play out if held with the benefit of hindsight? Bucky Brooks revisits the first round, suggesting that the Dolphins should have gone elsewhere with the No. 2 pick.

news

2004 NFL Draft do-over: Oakland Raiders get Ben Roethlisberger

How would the 2004 NFL Draft play out if held with the benefit of hindsight? Bucky Brooks revisits the first round, suggesting a new home for Pittsburgh Steelers star Ben Roethlisberger.

news

2003 NFL Draft do-over: New Orleans Saints pick Troy Polamalu

How would the 2003 draft play out if it was held today, with the benefit of hindsight? Daniel Jeremiah revisits the first round, suggesting a new home for Pittsburgh Steelers star Troy Polamalu.

news

2010 NFL Draft Do-Over: Seattle Seahawks nab Rob Gronkowski

How would the 2010 draft play out if it was held today, with the benefit of hindsight? Elliot Harrison tackles the first round, and the Seattle Seahawks become even scarier by adding Rob Gronkowski.

news

2011 NFL Draft Do-Over: Buffalo Bills scoop up Colin Kaepernick

The Dallas Cowboys had the No. 9 pick in the 2011 draft, deciding to go with Tyron Smith. Bucky Brooks says things should have gone differently for the Cowboys in his 2011 NFL Draft Do-Over.

news

2009 NFL Draft Do-Over: Mike Wallace, Percy Harvin hit top five

The New York Jets took Mark Sanchez with the fifth pick of the 2009 NFL Draft, but what if they got a mulligan? Elliot Harrison re-drafts that first round, giving Gang Green an explosive playmaker.

news

Jaguars snag native son Tim Tebow in 2010 draft re-do

Shahid Khan claims he would have drafted Tim Tebow had he owned the Jaguars at the time. Bucky Brooks fulfills Khan's wish in the 2010 draft re-do. And that's not the only notable top-10 change ...

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW