NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

The Brandt Report

Five NFL offenses that can never be counted out in 2020

Published: Sep 23, 2020 at 12:04 PM
Headshot_Author_Gil_Brandt_1400x1000
Gil Brandt

NFL.com Senior Analyst

It's a cliché to say no lead is safe -- but on Sunday, the Cowboys and Chiefs demonstrated in definitive fashion why that cliché holds true.

It's still a bit early in the 2020 season to make declarations about too many teams. But Kansas City and Dallas look like they have offenses that opponents should never feel safe against, no matter how comfy a lead might appear.

Which other offenses would join the Chiefs and Cowboys in that category? Below, I've arranged the top five offenses that should not be counted out in a game in 2020. First, a quick note: This is not meant to be a comprehensive list of every NFL offense capable of mounting comebacks. Rather, these are the five that appear, based on personnel and their capacity for scoring points in bunches, to be the most adept at obliterating deficits in a hurry at this juncture in the season. Again, it's early, and things could change as 2020 wears on.

Rank
1
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Even when a defense does a good job against the Chiefs, their offense is almost impossible to contain for an entire game, as they showed repeatedly throughout their Super Bowl championship run. The Chargers became the latest group to gain bitter firsthand experience of this on Sunday, when Kansas City's quick-strike attack vaporized an L.A. lead that had lasted three-plus quarters. Go ahead, go up on this team -- and live in constant fear that Mahomes will simply unleash a 54-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill seemingly at will, or convert on third-and-20 with less than a minute to go by scrambling for the first down by himself. When you take into account Mahomes' playmaking ability through the air and on the ground, along with the explosive potential of his supporting cast, it's clear this offense can only be counted out after the clock ticks all the way down to zero.

Rank
2
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

Wilson has never received a single MVP vote -- but he's starting to get his due as an early front-runner for the 2020 award after throwing nine touchdown passes and leading the Seahawks to 73 total points, which is the most through two games in franchise history since 1985. It's not a coincidence that Wilson ranks second in fourth-quarter comebacks since being drafted in 2012. Arguably the best deep passer in the league, Wilson can move the Seahawks downfield in a hurry if need be, as evidenced by his teardrop touchdown throws of 54 and 38 yards to DK Metcalf and David Moore, respectively, in Sunday's 35-30 win over New England. 

Rank
3
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

Say what you will about the Falcons finding a way to lose a game they should have won. No matter how you slice it, the Cowboys' offense looked impressive putting up three scoring drives spanning 75, 76 and 26 yards within the game's final 8 minutes to fuel their epic comeback. The especially encouraging thing about Sunday's display was seeing new faces, like tight end Dalton Schultz (nine catches, 88 yards, one TD) and rookie receiver CeeDee Lamb (six catches, 106 yards), make a splash on a unit already loaded with quality skill-position talent. Dak Prescott gave up one fumble, but otherwise, his final stat line (450 yards, one passing TD, three rushing scores) was a thing of beauty.

Rank
4
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

So maybe the Packers didn't actually need to make any major upgrades on offense this offseason; maybe they already had all the firepower they'll require to be a force in 2020. It sure looks that way so far, with Green Bay becoming the second team in NFL history (joining the 1991 Bills) to open with 85-plus points and 1,000-plus yards in their first two games. Receiver Davante Adams (two receiving TDs) and running back Aaron Jones (four total TDs) have been pivotal, as expected, but one key difference has been the improvement of Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the receiving corps. Both youngsters have made gains since 2019 in catch rate (46.4% to 53.8% for Valdes-Scantling; 67.3% to 77.8% for Lazard) and receiving yards per game (28.3 to 80 for Valdes-Scantling; 29.8 to 54 for Lazard). The offense has also benefited from rock-solid line play. These factors all make it feel like the Packers' 13-3 record in 2019 was less of a fluke than it might have seemed. It's clear that drafting Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round has lit a fire under Aaron Rodgers, who is flourishing in his second season operating Matt LaFleur's attack.

Rank
5
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

Buffalo's appearance on this list might be a bit of a surprise, but comeback wins are becoming something of a Josh Allen specialty in the QB's young career. In 2019, only Wilson and Jimmy Garoppolo posted as many fourth-quarter comebacks as Allen (four), who added another to his ledger in Week 2, pushing the Bills to victory after falling behind the Dolphins by three points in the fourth quarter and inspiring coach Sean McDermott to praise him for having "ice water in his veins." One thing that obviously buoys an offense's comeback capabilities is a knack for picking up chunk yards, and this is where new receiver Stefon Diggs comes into play; witness the 47-yard bomb from Allen to Diggs that helped facilitate Sunday's comeback. Diggs (eight catches for 153 yards and a TD) made exactly the kind of impact Buffalo hoped he would when trading for him this offseason. Ultimately, though, what Allen showed by passing for a career-high 417 yards and four touchdowns (without throwing a single pick) should give the Bills hope that they won't need to rally from behind as much going forward.

Follow Gil Brandt on Twitter.

Related Content

Seven NFL players who will rebound from Week 1 stumbles
news

Seven NFL players who will rebound from Week 1 stumbles

Don't write off Tom Brady, Saquon Barkley or Stephen Gostkowski just yet. Gil Brandt lists seven players who will bounce back from bumpy Week 1 performances.
2020 NFL season: Nine players poised to earn a big payday
news

2020 NFL season: Nine players poised to earn a big payday

Will Cam Newton get a major raise in 2021? Can Nick Chubb secure a serious extension? Gil Brandt lists nine players set to strike it rich with their 2020 play.
Ranking all eight divisions heading into the 2020 NFL season
news

Ranking all eight divisions heading into the 2020 NFL season

Gil Brandt ranks all eight divisions. Do Russell Wilson's Seahawks push the NFC West into the top spot? What about the AFC West with Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs?
NFL's five most/least enviable QB situations in 2020
news

NFL's five most/least enviable QB situations in 2020

Gil Brandt ranks the five most and least enviable quarterback situations across the NFL in 2020. Where do Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick's Miami Dolphins sit?
Top 10 offensive-defensive duos in the NFL in 2020
news

Top 10 offensive-defensive duos in the NFL in 2020

Gil Brandt lists the top 10 offensive-defensive duos in the NFL. Where do Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu rank?
Jeffery Simmons among D-linemen ready for Year 2 breakout
news

Jeffery Simmons among D-linemen ready for Year 2 breakout

Gil Brandt ranks nine defensive linemen ready for Year 2 breakouts in 2020. Where do the Titans' Jeffery Simmons and the Raiders' Clelin Ferrell sit on the list?
Ranking the past 10 MVP seasons: Lamar Jackson, Peyton Manning stand out
news

Ranking the past 10 MVP seasons: Lamar Jackson, Peyton Manning stand out

Lamar Jackson broke records en route to claiming the MVP award. But so did Peyton Manning in 2013. Whose MVP campaign was better? Gil Brandt ranks each of the past 10 MVP seasons.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) goes out for a pass during the game against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Vikings 27-10. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

2020 NFL season: Ranking the offseason's top 10 traded players

Will DeAndre Hopkins turn the Cardinals into contenders? Is DeForest Buckner going to be a defensive game-changer for the Colts? Gil Brandt ranks the offseason's top 10 traded players heading into the 2020 NFL season.
Chandler Jones, Gardner Minshew among 2019's overproducers
news

Chandler Jones, Gardner Minshew among 2019's overproducers

How did Chandler Jones pile up sacks without much pass-rushing support in Arizona? Did the Jaguars locate their quarterback of the future in Gardner Minshew? Gil Brandt highlights five players who overproduced in 2019.
Tom Brady, Cam Newton among top QBs to change teams
news

Tom Brady, Cam Newton among top QBs to change teams

After an offseason of quarterback musical chairs, Gil Brandt ranks the top 10 QBs who changed teams in 2020. Will Tom Brady thrive with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Is Cam Newton going to revive his career as Brady's replacement with the New England Patriots?
New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
news

Eagles, Cowboys among top trade fits for N.Y. Jets' Jamal Adams

Jamal Adams has requested a trade out of New York. Gil Brandt lists the five teams that should think about pursuing the Jets' Pro Bowl safety.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) rushes during an NFL football game between the between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL