Five NFL offenses that can never be counted out in 2020

So maybe the Packers didn't actually need to make any major upgrades on offense this offseason; maybe they already had all the firepower they'll require to be a force in 2020. It sure looks that way so far, with Green Bay becoming the second team in NFL history (joining the 1991 Bills) to open with 85-plus points and 1,000-plus yards in their first two games. Receiver Davante Adams (two receiving TDs) and running back Aaron Jones (four total TDs) have been pivotal, as expected, but one key difference has been the improvement of Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the receiving corps. Both youngsters have made gains since 2019 in catch rate (46.4% to 53.8% for Valdes-Scantling; 67.3% to 77.8% for Lazard) and receiving yards per game (28.3 to 80 for Valdes-Scantling; 29.8 to 54 for Lazard). The offense has also benefited from rock-solid line play. These factors all make it feel like the Packers' 13-3 record in 2019 was less of a fluke than it might have seemed. It's clear that drafting Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round has lit a fire under Aaron Rodgers, who is flourishing in his second season operating Matt LaFleur's attack.