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Fines roundup: Chad Greenway fined for Megatron hit

Published: Oct 05, 2012 at 09:16 AM
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Gregg Rosenthal

NFL Daily Host

Chad Greenway is one of the biggest reasons why the Minnesota Vikings' defense is off to such a strong start this season. But one of the linebacker's biggest hits will cost him some money.

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The NFL confirmed to Around the League on Friday that Greenway was fined $21,000 for unnecessary roughness. He struck Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson in the head or neck area on an incomplete pass during last Sunday's Vikings win.

"I didn't mean any intent to hurt him or anything. I was just trying to play the game," Greenway told The Associated Press. "Once I saw he was in a vulnerable position, I tried to pull off -- a little late obviously. Glad he wasn't hurt, and I hope he's good."

Some other notable fines levied Friday:

» Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams was fined $15,750 for hitting New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady below the knee area. He was called for roughing the passer. In a stunning development, Williams isn't happy with the fine and plans to appeal it.

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Elliot Harrison gives his picks for every Week 5 bout, including the 13th meeting between Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. **More ...**

» New England Patriots linebacker Brandon Spikes was fined $21,000 for an illegal blind-side block on Buffalo Bills tight end Scott Chandler, who left the game with a head injury. The hit happened during a fourth-quarter interception return.

» Tennessee Titans offensive tackle David Stewart was fined $7,875 for unnecessary roughness. He unnecessarily struck an opponent in the head area. The Houston Texans accused Stewart of all sorts of dirty play, including hair pulling, earlier this week.

» Arizona Cardinals kicker Jay Feely was fined $7,875 for hitting Miami Dolphins cornerback Jimmy Wilson late and in the back during a kickoff return.

» Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson was fined $7,875 for grabbing Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan's facemask.

Lombardi: The Fisher factor

The Rams are over .500 for the first time since 2006. Michael Lombardi praises Jeff Fisher. Plus, 10 quick thoughts. **More ...**

» New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins was fined $7,875 for grabbing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' facemask and poking him in the eye. Rodgers had to leave the game for a play after the injury.

» Packers nose tackle B.J. Raji was fined $7,875 for striking Saints long snapper Justin Drescher with his knee.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

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