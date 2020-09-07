Fifty-five NFL things to watch on the road to Super Bowl LV

This is our annual exercise in suggesting the NFL stories to watch on the way to the Super Bowl. And we'll get to all the free agency movement -- Tom Brady in a creamsicle uni! -- rules changes and marquee games in a moment. But the road to Super Bowl LV in Tampa is going to look very different this season. The road just to get to the season opener on Thursday has already been extraordinary, exhausting and often painful.

Since the last Super Bowl, the NFL has negotiated a new collective bargaining agreement, shut down almost all operations as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the spring, staged a virtual draft, crafted a virtual offseason workout program, had an awakening on social justice and racism in the wake of George Floyd's death while in police custody that included Commissioner Roger Goodell saying "Black Lives Matter" and many players vowing to protest during the season, renegotiated the collective bargaining agreement to reflect the economic realities of playing in a pandemic, put together a sweeping plan for preventing the spread of the virus in team facilities and administering thousands of tests to players, coaches and staff, and navigated a training camp with one eye on player evaluation without preseason games and another on testing data.

Any one of those would be the top headline in any other offseason. But the deluge of adjustments necessitated by the pandemic just to be able to safely hold a practice, made amidst the wrenching national conversation about race and police brutality, has heightened the anticipation and curiosity about how the NFL will play a season while navigating two of the pivotal moments in the country's history happening simultaneously.

The long-term impact of the NFL on the social justice movement is yet to be determined. But its success in playing through a public health crisis will be measured in weekly increments. That's why, of all the questions we have about players and teams, the only one that really matters is whether the NFL can make it safely to Feb. 7.

The training camp success in managing the COVID-19 virus with a byzantine testing protocol combined with ad hoc efforts like players choosing to isolate from their families at quarantined hotels has boosted optimism around the league that a full season will be played. From Day 1 of camp, coaches and players alike have talked about the need for discipline and personal responsibility. Read: no nightclubs, no parties, lots of hand sanitizer. Those will certainly be important, and perhaps determinative, for teams with playoff aspirations.

The season will produce moments of spellbinding play, just as it always does, and perhaps moments that are stark reminders of our current national condition. There will be few fans at games, no cheerleaders or mascots on the field, masks and distancing wherever possible and in-stadium recognition of racial equality. The NFL's 101st season will certainly be its most unusual, even as the league hopes to provide a dose of normalcy.