Around the NFL

Dolphins officially name Ryan Fitzpatrick Week 1 starting QB vs. Patriots

Published: Sep 07, 2020 at 09:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Miami Dolphins made the presumed official.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores officially announced that Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the Week 1 starter against the New England Patriots.

The decision to start the season with FitzMagic under center has been anticipated for months.

The Dolphins will allow first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa time to learn from the sideline before getting his feet wet.

Fitzpatrick's play last year and knowledge of new offensive coordinator Chan Gailey's system made it the logical move over a rookie coming off a major injury who didn't have a full preseason to prep.

Like most highly drafted quarterbacks, we'd expect Tua to see the field at some point this season for a still-rebuilding Dolphins squad. When that is depends on how the season unfolds for Miami. With a rough slate of games to open the year -- at New England, vs. Buffalo, at Jacksonville, vs. Seattle, vs. San Francisco, at Denver and facing both L.A. teams -- the Dolphins could ride out the difficult storm before tossing Tua into the fray.

To open the 2020 season, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call a game between Cam Newton and Ryan Fitzpatrick at 1 p.m. ET on CBS this Sunday. Giddy up.

Related Content

Nick Foles embraces Bears' backup role, looks to help Mitchell Trubisky
news

Nick Foles embraces Bears' backup role, looks to help Mitchell Trubisky

The Chicago Bears named Mitchell Trubisky the starting quarterback for Week 1. After losing out on the opening-day gig, Nick Foles returns to his role as a veteran mentor.

Cam Newton: Joining Bill Belichick, Patriots has 'been a match made in heaven'
news

Cam Newton: Joining Bill Belichick, Patriots has 'been a match made in heaven'

On a strictly surface level, Cam Newton's flair and style don't seem to match with Bill Belichick's gruff public persona. To hear the Patriots QB talk about the situation  Monday, however, it becomes clear that superficial reading couldn't be further from the truth.
Raiders GM Mayock: Lynn Bowden trade 'was a football decision'
news

Raiders GM Mayock: Lynn Bowden trade 'was a football decision'

Raiders GM MIke Mayock explains the reasoning behind trading Lynn Bowden to the Dolphins after using a third-round draft pick on the wide receiver turned running back.
Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell rebuts tanking talk: 'Don't count these players out'
news

Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell rebuts tanking talk: 'Don't count these players out'

The Jaguars' flurry of moves which sent away players once believed to be in the team's future plans suggests that Jacksonville is tanking the 2020 season. GM Dave Caldwell pushed back on that notion, stating he put together a roster that can win now.
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward agrees to 4-year, $65.6M extension
news

Steelers DT Cameron Heyward agrees to 4-year, $65.6M extension

Cameron Heyward has evolved into one of the best defensive players in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers are now paying him like it. The All-Pro defensive tackle has agreed to a four-year extension worth $65.6 million, Ian Rapoport reports.
Cowboys sign former Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr to practice squad
news

Cowboys sign former Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr to practice squad

Brandon Carr is back with the Cowboys. The veteran cornerback visited Dallas last week and signed to its practice squad Sunday, the team announced. Carr had remained a free-agent throughout the offseason after the Ravens declined his option in March. 
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) drops back to pass during NFL football training camp at Halas Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Lake Forest, Ill. (Dylan Buell/Pool photo via AP)
news

Bears officially announce Mitch Trubisky as starting QB

Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Sunday that QB Mitch Trubisky will start under center for Chicago in Week 1, beating out Nick Foles to win the job.
Buccaneers signing QB Josh Rosen to practice squad
news

Buccaneers signing QB Josh Rosen to practice squad

Quarterback Josh Rosen plans to join the Buccaneers practice squad, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, via sources familiar with the transaction. He went unclaimed off waivers earlier in the day.
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin stands on the field during NFL football training camp, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
news

Sunday's waiver claims and notable roster news

The Bucs sign Josh Rosen to their practice squad. Shaquem Griffin goes unclaimed off waivers. Plus, other waiver claims and roster news from Sunday.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway (11) against the Denver Broncos during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
news

Former Browns WR Antonio Calloway to join Dolphins practice squad

Former Browns receiver Antonio Callaway is returning home after agreeing to sign with the Dolphins practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. 
Bears agree to terms on deal with veteran DE Mario Edwards
news

Bears agree to terms on deal with veteran DE Mario Edwards

Defensive end Mario Edwards, who spent last season with the Saints, has agreed to terms on a deal to join the Bears, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Sunday.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL