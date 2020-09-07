Dolphins officially name Ryan Fitzpatrick Week 1 starting QB vs. Patriots

The Miami Dolphins made the presumed official.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores officially announced that Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the Week 1 starter against the New England Patriots.

The decision to start the season with FitzMagic under center has been anticipated for months.

The Dolphins will allow first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa time to learn from the sideline before getting his feet wet.

Fitzpatrick's play last year and knowledge of new offensive coordinator Chan Gailey's system made it the logical move over a rookie coming off a major injury who didn't have a full preseason to prep.

Like most highly drafted quarterbacks, we'd expect Tua to see the field at some point this season for a still-rebuilding Dolphins squad. When that is depends on how the season unfolds for Miami. With a rough slate of games to open the year -- at New England, vs. Buffalo, at Jacksonville, vs. Seattle, vs. San Francisco, at Denver and facing both L.A. teams -- the Dolphins could ride out the difficult storm before tossing Tua into the fray.