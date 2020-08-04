NFL, NFLPA have resolved all issues for 2020 CBA changes

All remaining issues between the NFL and the NFL Players Association on the side letter to the collective bargaining agreement making changes for the 2020 season have been resolved, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday evening.

Though it is still subject to a final review by the union, the deal agreed to "10 days ago is now in writing," Pelissero added.

Perhaps the largest agreement comes with the sides' agreement for an opt-out deadline, which will be Thursday at 4 p.m. ET, as Pelissero reported players were informed of the deadline on Monday night. They were likewise told that the annual drug testing window would commence on Friday.

While the deadline for for players to opt out of the season is lset for Thursday, the deal the NFL and NFLPA are about to finalize will permit players to opt out later in specified situations due to family or medical circumstances, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday afternoon.

Much of Monday saw attorneys' focus settled on language on macroeconomic issues such as salary cap, stadium credits, etc., Pelissero added.