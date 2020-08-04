Around the NFL

NFL, NFLPA have resolved all issues for 2020 CBA changes

All remaining issues between the NFL and the NFL Players Association on the side letter to the collective bargaining agreement making changes for the 2020 season have been resolved, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday evening.

Though it is still subject to a final review by the union, the deal agreed to "10 days ago is now in writing," Pelissero added.

Perhaps the largest agreement comes with the sides' agreement for an opt-out deadline, which will be Thursday at 4 p.m. ET, as Pelissero reported players were informed of the deadline on Monday night. They were likewise told that the annual drug testing window would commence on Friday.

While the deadline for for players to opt out of the season is lset for Thursday, the deal the NFL and NFLPA are about to finalize will permit players to opt out later in specified situations due to family or medical circumstances, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday afternoon.

Much of Monday saw attorneys' focus settled on language on macroeconomic issues such as salary cap, stadium credits, etc., Pelissero added.

Nearly 50 NFL players have decided to opt out of the upcoming 2020 season, thus far.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) runs with the football during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 in Chicago. The Saints defeated the Bears 36-25. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater 'honored' to follow Cam Newton

Teddy Bridgewater is preparing to fill some big shoes in Carolina, but the new Panthers QB feels honored by the chance to step into the position Cam Newton once occupied.
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) rushes during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans defeated the Chargers, 23-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Joey Bosa: Chargers defense wants 'game on our shoulders' in 2020

Joey Bosa is one of the key cogs among a talent-laden Chargers defense and believes L.A.'s D is "going to be dangerous."
New York Jets offensive guard Brian Winters (67) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 in Chicago. The Bears won 24-10. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Day after Jets release, G Brian Winters agrees to deal with Bills

Just a day after he was released in surprising fashion by the Jets, guard Brian Winters is signing with the Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
Jets release oft-injured wide receiver Quincy Enunwa
news

Jets release oft-injured wide receiver Quincy Enunwa

Once showing enough promise to warrant a $36 million extension, wideout Quincy Enunwa's injury-riddled days with New York have concluded as the Jets released him on Monday. 
Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson (79) moves in position against the Vanderbilt Commodores during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
news

Titans, first-round OT Isaiah Wilson agree to terms 

Offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, the 29th overall pick, and Tennessee have agreed to terms on the lineman's rookie deal. 
Dr. Allen Sills, right, the NFL's chief medical officer, speaks as Jeff Miller, the league's executive vice president of health and safety initiatives, looks on during a news conference at the NFL Fall League Meeting, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The NFL says the number of concussions in exhibition games this year rose to 49 from 34 in 2018, an increase of 44 percent and a setback in efforts to reduce brain trauma. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
news

Dr. Sills: NFL embracing challenge of coexisting with virus in 2020

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills provided Monday an astute explanation for the NFL's decision to play, even as the spread of the novel coronavirus isn't showing many signs of slowing down soon.
49ers ink free-agent TE Jordan Reed to one-year deal
news

49ers ink free-agent TE Jordan Reed to one-year deal

Six months after being released by Washington, Jordan Reed has found a new NFL home. The free-agent tight end has agreed to a one-year deal with the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per an informed source.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws a pass during the first half of a 28-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Roethlisberger did not play the second half of the game. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
news

Big Ben returns to practice field, throwing to Steelers teammates

Big Ben is officially back throwing with his teammates. The Steelers tweeted out a slow-motion video of Ben Roethlisberger doing drills at Heinz Field on Monday. 
General overall view of the Allegiant Stadium construction site, Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. The stadium will be the home of the Las Vegas Raiders and the UNLV football teams. (Kirby Lee via AP)
news

Raiders' Allegiant Stadium will be closed to fans for 2020 season

The Las Vegas Raiders will open their new stadium without fans. The team announced Monday that it plans to conduct the 2020 season in Allegiant Stadium sans fans.  
Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
news

Mike Zimmer: Vikings will stick to plan to replace DT Michael Pierce

Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer told reporters Monday he understands and supports defensive tackle Michael Pierce's decision to opt out, and said the Vikings "got a plan and we'll stick to it."
Denver Broncos offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James (70) blocks on a run play during the second quarter of the NFL game against the Denver Broncos / Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (Eric Bakke via AP)
news

Broncos tackle Ja'Wuan James opts out of 2020 season

Drew Lock is entering 2020 without his starting right tackle. Ja'Wuan James officially opted out of participating in the upcoming season Monday. The Broncos tackle announced his decision via Twitter. 
