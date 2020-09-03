Jaguars turn to Gardner Minshew, young supporting cast in high-stakes rebuilding year

It does not take much reading between the lines to understand the vibe in Jacksonville this season.

"The biggest thing I like about our team right now is how together we are," quarterback Gardner Minshew told me last month. "We do have a lot of young guys, but it's a young core that's kind of banding together. I don't think we have a lot of selfish ambitions. I don't think we have a lot of personal agendas."

Which is to say there are no reports of disputes about voluntary workouts, no Brink's trucks, no heated meetings with team executives, no outrageous fines, no grievances, no tardy players, no zipped-lip emojis. No angst.

There are, of course, also many fewer star players -- especially after the last few days, when Yannick Ngakoue was traded and Leonard Fournette released -- and, as a result, prognostications for the team hover somewhere between rebuilding and outright tanking.

The Jaguars could start as many as seven rookies this season and had the fourth-youngest roster in the league as of the middle of this week, according to NFL Research, with an average age of 25 years and 121 days. Only the Rams, Dolphins and Vikings are younger, and that is just by a matter of a few days or months.

It is a dramatic change of direction from the philosophy that constructed the Jaguars over the last few years. Jacksonville had its dalliance with big-ticket free agents and big personalities and it rode them -- mostly on defense -- to a surprising appearance in the AFC Championship Game at the end of the 2017 season. That the Jaguars came so close to defeating the New England Patriots and going to the Super Bowl feels now like a mirage -- beautiful but fleeting -- considering how rapidly that team was disassembled and this new, quieter one put in its place.

On Sunday, another talented and prominent piece of that team was shed, albeit unsurprisingly, when the aforementioned Ngakoue was traded to the Minnesota Vikings for a second-round pick and another conditional pick. Ngakoue had declined to sign his franchise-tag tender, said publicly he would not play for Jacksonville again, and got into a Twitter beef with the owner's son. The team signaled it knew Ngakoue was all but gone when it used a first-round pick this spring on K'Lavon Chaisson, a pass-rushing linebacker. Still, what stood out most about the Ngakoue deal was that, when his contract was redone as part of the trade, he accepted nearly $6 million less from the Vikings than he would have made had he played on the tag in Jacksonville. What does that say about just how badly Ngakoue wanted to be the next Jaguar out the door?

And on Monday, Fournette, whom the Jaguars had dangled on the trade block for months with no takers despite being the Jaguars' bell-cow back, was released, severing ties with the first and most prominent draft pick of Tom Coughlin's three-year run as executive vice president of football operations. Even then, using such a high pick on a running back was questioned, especially because it meant the Jaguars were all in on then-quarterback Blake Bortles in a draft that included (cover your eyes, Jaguars fans) Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. Coach Doug Marrone said the team had exhausted all trade opportunities for the former fourth overall pick and could get nothing in return.

It is hard not to view this, on one hand, as the Jaguars cleaning up their locker room and going forward with players who want to be there. Fournette had a history of tardiness and even sleeping in meetings, according to reports by NFL.com's Mike Garafolo, although Marrone said the move was more about the team liking its young running backs. On the other hand, the Jaguars are going forward with a roster jammed with unproven players, with the direction of the franchise in the balance along with, almost certainly, the jobs of the decision-makers.

General manager David Caldwell, who has overseen a rebuild, the peak, the dismantling and now whatever this moment is called, is at pains to explain that this point in the NFL's opening and closing of windows cycle was actually all on the Jaguars' long-range calendar. The Jaguars certainly didn't know when doing long-range planning a few years ago that the breakup of the team would be accompanied by acrimony and bitter departures -- the star cornerback Jalen Ramsey was traded last season, the star front office executive Coughlin was fired two months later, the two outcomes somewhat related -- but, as Caldwell offered, when a team spends a lot of money on free agents like Calais Campbell and A.J. Bouye, they hope to get three or four years out of them before the bills come due. The Jaguars got three and that one moment in the postseason sun before the denuding began.

The process was only accelerated when Nick Foles, who had signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars last offseason after they finally decided to move on from Blake Bortles -- one of Caldwell's more unfortunate picks -- broke his collarbone on the very first touchdown pass he threw for the Jaguars. Foles was supposed to be the quarterback who would finally put the Jaguars and their defense over the top. Instead, Jacksonville dropped to 6-10, a season that even Caldwell admits was an underachiever. It was the second straight season the Jaguars finished last in the AFC South and a cold-eyed assessment indicated there wasn't much point in tinkering around the edges trying to make one last push with the big-ticket and big-headline players.