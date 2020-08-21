Around the NFL

Mike Zimmer concerned about 'disadvantage' of fan attendance in some NFL stadiums

Published: Aug 21, 2020 at 03:52 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Football amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic already looks different, and the changes will be even more jarring when the season begins and a sizable portion of the NFL's stadiums are empty.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer isn't happy about how the pandemic has changed the world in which we live. But he's also not pleased because of the competitive advantages it might provide his opponents.

"It's going to be very hard because some stadiums they're allowing people in and it looks like we're not going to have any fans in there early, which really stinks because we have unbelievable fans, and they make that place rocking every Sunday," Zimmer said Friday. "But the best way to have homefield advantage is to play really good. Execute, make tackles, don't make mistakes, don't commit penalties, turnovers, all those things."

Currently, the Cowboys, Chiefs and Jaguars have each announced plans to have fans in attendance in some form.

However, the best way is still possible for Zimmer's Vikings, who are coming off a 10-6 season that included a playoff appearance and a wild-card upset over the higher-seeded New Orleans Saints. They're still going to take the field and have plenty of opportunities to play disciplined, fundamentally sound and error-free football -- it just might not be in front of many Skol-chanting fanatics.

That still irks Zimmer, who is waiting to see how traveling affects each team's very precious on-the-road routine. He's just not going to be very happy when his team comes out of a tunnel and sees a smattering of opposing fans at some point this season.

"Other than the comfort level of being in your own stadium, and we haven't traveled yet in this pandemic so I don't know what that's totally going to be like," Zimmer said. "So I guess that would be the only thing as far as playing in the field I think it's just normal football now. I think there are some unfair things going on around it as far as some teams can have fans and some teams can't. So I think there is a competitive disadvantage in some of those areas."

It's not uncommon for a football coach to identify what he or she might see as a competitive disadvantage. There's a reason the team that lost the coin toss still gets to choose what end zone it defends.

In this new age, though, fan attendance -- no matter how small of a percentage -- is a sticking point for some. It makes sense, to some degree. Why can they have fans when we can't?

Twenty percent of 70,000 or so fans amounts to 14,000, which would still make for a very loud high school environment and would beat out some of the smaller Division I mid-majors for average home attendance in a typical, non-pandemic year (looking at you, Akron). It can still have an effect, especially when compared with a team playing its home games in an empty stadium.

But right now, we're lucky to have the sport at all. We'll see in September how much a percentage of fans, or no fans, affects the outcome of a sport for which these teams have spent more than a month preparing.

Related Content

Washington head coach Ron Rivera watches his team during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
news

Ron Rivera says he's 'fortunate' after cancer diagnosis, will continue coaching

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera was recently diagnosed with cancer. He says that he will receive several different treatments and continue coaching at a healthy pace.
Oakland Raiders defensive end Josh Mauro (97) during NFL football training camp Monday, July 29, 2019, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
news

Jaguars DE Josh Mauro suspended five games for violating NFL PED policy

Jacksonville Jaguars DE Josh Mauro will miss the first five games of the 2020 season after violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. 
49ers GM John Lynch: Nick Bosa vs. Trent Williams 'must-see TV'
news

49ers GM John Lynch: Nick Bosa vs. Trent Williams 'must-see TV'

Daily training camp tussles between defensive end Nick Bosa and offensive tackle Trent Williams have become "must-see TV," in the eyes of 49ers general manager John Lynch. 
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram III warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
news

Melvin Ingram signed adjusted contract before returning to Chargers practice

Chargers linebacker Melvin Ingram returned to practice Friday after signing an adjusted contract that guarantees his 2020 salary, Mike Garafolo reported.
Broncos, Lions announce no fans for home openers
news

Broncos, Lions announce no fans for home openers

The Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions announced on Friday they will have no fans in attendance for their home openers, with the Lions adding they will be sans fans for their first two home games.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Perry Knotts via AP)
news

Zach Ertz dealing with upper-body injury; Eagles list TE as day-to-day

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is dealing with a upper-body injury and is listed as day-to-day, Mike Garafolo reported.
Fitzpatrick misses practice for personal reasons, giving more reps to Tua, Rosen
news

Fitzpatrick misses practice for personal reasons, giving more reps to Tua, Rosen

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick missed practice for personal reasons, which allowed the team to get a better look at rookie Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Rosen.
Friday's NFL training camp injury and roster news
news

Friday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tom Brady and veterans around the league are not practicing Friday. Keep track of all the latest NFL news, injuries and transactions right here. 
Chargers' Melvin Ingram returns to practice field
news

Chargers' Melvin Ingram returns to practice field

For the first time since the start of training camp, Melvin Ingram returned to the practice field. The Chargers defensive end is seeking a contract extension as he enters his final year of his deal.
Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham dealing with hip injury
news

Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham dealing with hip injury

Jarrett Stidham has been battling discomfort from a hip injury and is not expected to practice much, if at all, Friday, NFL Network's Mike Giardi and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
Cam Newton sees reps increase at Patriots practice 
news

Cam Newton sees reps increase at Patriots practice 

On Thursday, Cam Newton saw an increase in snaps at New England's practice. It could be a sign that he's moving to the front of the quarterback competition. Jarrett Stidham's injury news could also play a part. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL