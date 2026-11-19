NEW YORK — Nov. 19, 2026 — For the fifth year, the National Football League will honor and commemorate the late John Madden with a Thanksgiving Celebration on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Madden once said, “There’s no place that I would rather be today on Thanksgiving than right here, right now, at a football game,” and the John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration brings together all the things that were important to him – family, football, food, tradition and fun.

Network partners CBS, FOX and NBC will continue to celebrate Madden’s contributions to the game, both on the field and in the broadcast booth, with tributes interspersed throughout each game on Thanksgiving Day. All three games are presented by American Express. Live game audio will be broadcast nationally by Westwood One and SiriusXM.

A special NFL-produced Madden Hallmark will kick off each broadcast, conveying what Thanksgiving meant to him in his own words. The Hallmark can be viewed here.

Each network will select a Madden Thanksgiving MVP who will receive a $10,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to be given to a high school or youth football program in their name, as the topic of youth football was important to Madden. For the third year, each MVP will be awarded the Madden Thanksgiving MVP trophy, created to honor John and celebrate everything the game of football means to the Thanksgiving holiday. This year the NFL is introducing a new trophy in the form of a football turkey leg commissioned by trophy designer Victor Solomon. Solomon has previously designed trophies for the NFL for the Super Bowl LX MVP celebration and the league’s Super Bowl Flag Football game in partnership with YouTube. A photo of the trophy can be viewed here.

For the third consecutive year, the NFL will auction off game-used items from the three Thanksgiving Day games to benefit the John Madden Foundation via NFL Auction.

A coin featuring a silhouette of Coach Madden on one side (“Heads”) and a six-legged turducken on the reverse side (“Tails”) will be used for the coin toss, and a patch featuring a silhouette of Coach Madden will be included on the jersey of each player at all three games. Provided below are images of each game specific coin and the jersey patch:

• Bears versus Lions coin here

• Eagles versus Cowboys coin here

• Chiefs versus Bills coin here

• Jersey patch here

Special John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration stencils will be placed in the end zones and on the sidelines of Ford Field (Detroit), AT&T Stadium (Dallas) and Highmark Stadium (Buffalo), along with stadium wall panels that include an iconic image of Madden from his coaching days.

Broadcast partners Westwood One and SiriusXM NFL Radio will air Madden and Thanksgiving-related programming leading up to and on Thanksgiving Day.

The NFL’s social media handles across several platforms will support John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration with unique content throughout Thanksgiving Day.

The John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration began in 2022 as a way to honor the late icon’s indelible legacy.