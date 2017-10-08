Fantasy Touches & Targets: Leonard Fournette erupts

Well folks, Leonard Fournette shredded the Steelers defense, and you can't say we didn't warn you. It was an ideal matchup for Fournette as the Steelers were having a tough time stopping running backs heading into the game, but he absolutely torched them. Fournette piled up 181 rushing yards and two touchdowns by the time the curtain closed on Sunday's game. His 90-yard touchdown sprint in the fourth quarter was the fastest speed clocked by a ball carrier this season, 22.05 mph, per Next Gen Stats. There's no other way to define Fournettes size/speed combination than "unfair" and the Steelers caught the brunt of it in Week 5. Please forgive me that I have failed to mention Fournette scored in his fifth straight game. This is exactly what the Jaguars wanted, too: Bortles attempted just 14 passes, their defense dominated, and Fournette carried the offense on his back. Look for more of the same next week when the Jaguars take on the Rams.