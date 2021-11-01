Fantasy Football waiver wire targets for Week 9 of 2021 NFL season

﻿Jeremy McNichols﻿ was a late addition to the waiver article, as it was reported Monday morning that Derrick Henry suffered a foot injury that could sideline him for 6-10 weeks. Henry was making an MVP case as a runner, picking up 937 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He has 82 more carries than any other back, with 288 more yards and four more rushing touchdowns. He has accounted for 55 percent of the Titans' touches this season. Obviously, the Titans or your fantasy team cannot simply replace Henry. The Titans did sign Adrian Peterson, who will share the backfield with McNichols. McNichols does not have more than two carries in a game this season, but he has seen receiving usage, having 12 targets in a game this season. He should be the lead back at least initially as he knows the offense and will certainly play a role as the pass-catching option. Peterson could handle the ground work, but he has never been much of a pass catcher. The most likely scenario initially is a committee on the ground, with McNichols seeing the passing work. I would prefer McNichols as of now, but AP is definitely worth grabbing on the waiver wire this week. The Titans could also swing a trade this week -- luckily we will know before waivers run. Some trade candidates are: Marlon Mack, Melvin Gordon, David Johnson or Phillip Lindsay, Ty'Son Williams, Ronald Jones, or one that I know fantasy players want to see but may not be too realistic: D'Ernest Johnson. A trade would definitely change things, but if they do not make a deal, we are looking at a McNichols-Peterson backfield. McNichols has the higher upside at this point in their career, but Peterson definitely brings a safe floor if he sees the usage that we are anticipating. The Titans RBs join Boston Scott as the top pickups this week. This also likely means the Titans throw more moving forward, so don't give up on ﻿Julio Jones﻿ just yet.

For the second straight week this article was set to kick off with an Eagles running back (until the Henry news). Last week it was Kenneth Gainwell, whom coaches, beat reporters and others talked up as the new lead back in Miles Sanders' absence. Well, the lead back in Week 8 was actually Scott, who played 44 percent of the snaps and had 12 carries and the lone RB target. Scott went for 60 yards and two touchdowns, on his way to scoring 18 fantasy points. The game script was one the Eagles were not accustom to as they were playing with a lead -- and a big one at that. Scott was used heavily early on and was the only back to see any work through the air. Scott had two carries inside the 10 in Week 8, turning both into touchdowns. That is, after he had three carries inside the 10 last week and led the Eagles in carries after Sanders exited. Jordan Howard saw three carries inside the 10, turning them into two touchdowns. He finished with 12 carries for 57 yards and two scores on 24 percent of the snaps. While Scott is one of the top adds of the week, Howard should also be added as a deeper option. But, its unlikely the Eagles play with a lead like this again, so his usage remains hard to trust. Gainwell's role did not change with Sanders out, he remains the pass-catching specialist, but in a game that the Eagles did not have to throw much -- they only attempted 16 passes. He should fair better against the Chargers next week. Do not drop him just yet, but he is purely just a flex option moving forward.

Teams on Bye in Week 9: Buccaneers, Washington, Lions, Seahawks

Quarterbacks

Saints QB ﻿Taysom Hill is expected to be back for Week 9, which is great for the Saints who just lost ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ to a significant knee injury. Hill brings a high rushing upside as the starting QB, which is great for fantasy. Last year in his four starts, he scored between 17.5 and 24.2 fantasy points each week. He rushed for over 40 yards each week and had two games with multiple rushing touchdowns. He brings a safe floor and some upside, enough to keep him in the QB1 discussion each week. He is the top QB add of Week 9. ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ can be streamed in two-QB leagues if Hill is not ready for Week 9.

Colts QB ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ threw for 231 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, while adding in 11 rushing yards against the Titans. Look it won't always be pretty with Wentz, but he did score over 18 fantasy points. He has topped 17 fantasy points in every game but one, bringing a safe floor each week. He has also thrown for multiple passing touchdowns in five straight games. He is a reliable streaming option, especially with the Jets and Jaguars on the schedule the next two weeks.

Dolphins QB ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ did not have a great Week 8 against the Bills. He threw for only 205 yards with an interception and no touchdowns. He did add 10 yards and a rushing touchdown on his way to a 15-point fantasy day. So why is he included here? Well, 15 fantasy points in the toughest matchup for QBs shows he brings a safe floor. But, he had topped 21 fantasy points the past two games in great matchups. That is exactly what he gets next week when he faces the Houston Texans. He is a strong streaming option in Week 9.

Bears QB ﻿Justin Fields﻿ played his best game as a pro in Week 8, ironically when coach Matt Nagy was out. Fields threw for just 175 yards with a touchdown and interception, but it's what he did with his legs that is turning heads in the fantasy community. He rushed 10 times for 103 yards and one of the prettier touchdown runs you will see. He went off for over 25 fantasy points in Week 8. He only reached double-digit fantasy points once so far this season. But in the past three weeks he has rushed for 43, 38 and 103 yards, respectively. The hope is that this is the game that gets Fields going. His upside remains high due to his rushing ability. He is an upside grab right now on the waiver wire.

Broncos QB ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ has failed to take advantage of pretty good matchups the past two weeks, but he will get a third chance next week against the Cowboys. He threw for just 213 yards and one touchdown in Week 8, snapping a three-game, multi-touchdown streak. He is a deeper streaming option for those in need – especially if ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ plays, as the Broncos will likely need points to match that offense.

49ers QB ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ exploded for nearly 28 fantasy points in Week 8. It was by far his best fantasy day of the season, largely because he had two rushing touchdowns. Who does he think he is, ﻿Trey Lance﻿? He still has to worry about Lance, but he is in play if you are in need of a QB in deeper formats.