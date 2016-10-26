Falcons, Eagles among contenders who should eye trade market

The Falcons have ridden the NFL's best offense (with an NFL-high 32.7 points per game) to the top of the NFC South. But they're also barely outscoring their opponents (allowing 28.4 points per game) while ranking 26th in overall defense. Second-year pro Vic Beasley is playing well, with more sacks through seven games (6.5) than he had all last season, and rookie Keanu Neal and former first-round pick Desmond Trufant have helped a lot. But Atlanta simply gives up too many points. Consider that the last five Super Bowl champions have boasted an average point differential of 89.6, much higher than the Falcons' current mark of 30. It's tough to put together a serious postseason run when you're always in a track meet. Finding someone to shore up the pass rush and get a few stops would really position them well to put a stranglehold on the division and compete in the playoffs.