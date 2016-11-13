Ezekiel Elliott steals the fantasy spotlight in Week 10

This game was, on paper, a dream matchup for David Johnson. One of the top rushers in the league going up against the worst rush defense in the NFL. Heck, the last time Arizona played the 49ers, Johnson shredded them for 185 scrimmage yards and two rushing touchdowns. And fantasy owners can't really be upset by 111 total yards and two total scores from Johnson in Week 10, but it feels like some meat was left on the bone in this one. He only touched the ball one time in the second quarter (which happened to be an 18-yard touchdown run) and just three touches in the third quarter, which is mind-boggling. Johnson finished Sunday as the RB6 with 22 fantasy points and was one of five backs with 24-plus touches for the week, so you'll be just fine you greedy owners.