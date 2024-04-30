Ezekiel Elliott happy to be back with Cowboys: 'It feels great to be home'

Now he's back among the stars in Dallas, where he was a three-time Pro Bowler, two-time rushing champion and one-time All-Pro. Still, Elliott's last rushing crown was in 2018, a year before his last Pro Bowl season. His yards per carry have hit all-time lows in each of his last two campaigns (3.8 with the Cowboys in 2022; 3.5 with the Patriots in 2023). Thus, thinking Elliott can rekindle the Cowboys' rushing attack is likely folly.

In an "all-in" offseason that's gone bust in the eyes of many, the Cowboys are banking on Elliott helping in every way and any way he can. He joins an RB room with former teammate Rico Dowdle and fresh faces in Deuce Vaughn and Royce Freeman.

One major change in the Cowboys' running back stable is the departure of Tony Pollard.

Toward the end of Elliott's tenure, it was Pollard's production and potential that pushed the fanbase and pundits to call for less of Zeke and more of the game-breaking Pollard. Pollard largely fell short of expectations in 2023, but nonetheless secured an impressive new contract with the Tennessee Titans. Elliott's happy for his former running mate.

"It's definitely good to see TP get paid," Elliott said. "He's a tremendous back who's had a helluva career. I'm excited for him and his family. … It'll definitely be different. Talking about the explosiveness Tony brings to the room."

Like Pollard, Dowdle hit the free-agent market, but he returned to Dallas.

Even with the return of Elliott, 29, Dowdle could still be the Cowboys' lead back, as the 25-year-old is coming off a 361-yard season that was hardly eye-popping but did offer some flashes of potential. With Dowdle's relatively fresh legs and experience with the team, he could have a more prominent role at the least.

"Rico definitely had a great year last year — finally got his health together," Elliott said. "He was able to showcase his ability. He runs the ball super hard, and that's something I love about his game. It'll be fun to play with Rico [again] this year."

As much as Elliott's still got something to prove with his play, he's quick to embrace a leadership role as the elder statesman in the backfield corps. Indeed, Elliott is back home with the 'Boys and ready for whatever role he can fill.