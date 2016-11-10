Competitiveness was one of Hargreaves' strong suits at Florida, so the suggestion that Tabor is even more so isn't to be taken lightly. But it's the notion that he's also a better athlete than the No. 11 overall pick of the 2016 draft that is more striking. Hargreaves has started every game of his rookie season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and has broken up three passes over his last two games.