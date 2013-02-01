Eli the orangutan picks Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII

An orangutan at a Utah zoo has predicted the winning Super Bowl team each of the past five years. The ape, named Eli, is picking the Baltimore Ravens to beat the San Francisco 49ers this time around.
Eli's pick of the Ravens is consistent with the prognostication of Princess the camel. But Boone the black rhino, named after 49ers offensive lineman Alex Boone, is going with San Francisco.
Hogle Zoo spokeswoman Erica Hansen said Eli has hesitated in years past, but charged toward the Ravens side this year. He then joined his mate and daughter in chowing down on the edible posts.
At least he's confident.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.