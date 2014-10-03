Eli Manning's New York Giants enjoying offensive revival

In the next example, the Giants are aligned in a dubs formation, with Cruz positioned in the slot. The play call features double slants to the wide side of the field, with a slant-flat combination into the boundary. Manning sees the safety approaching the line of scrimmage, indicating a blitz from the Texans. With the safety blitzing through an inside gap, Manning is able to target Cruz on a slant into the area vacated by the blitzer. This not only allows Manning to get rid of the ball before the blitz gets home, but it puts the ball in the hands of a dangerous playmaker in the open field -- who proceeds to score the game's first touchdown: