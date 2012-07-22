Eagles trade D.J. Johnson to Colts for Ollie Ogbu

Johnson, who played his college ball at Jackson State, began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos in 2009. Johnson has also had stints with the New York Giants, where he had 10 tackles in 10 games over the 2009 and 2010 seasons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings and Washington Redskins. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound cornerback split 2011 between the Vikings and Eagles practice squads and the Redskins' 53-man roster. He will add size to a Colts secondary and compete for a backup role.