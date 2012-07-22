Eagles trade D.J. Johnson to Colts for Ollie Ogbu

The Philadelphia Eagles traded backup cornerback D.J. Johnson to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for backup defensive tackle Ollie Ogbu.
Johnson, who played his college ball at Jackson State, began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos in 2009. Johnson has also had stints with the New York Giants, where he had 10 tackles in 10 games over the 2009 and 2010 seasons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings and Washington Redskins. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound cornerback split 2011 between the Vikings and Eagles practice squads and the Redskins' 53-man roster. He will add size to a Colts secondary and compete for a backup role.
Also an undrafted free agent, the 6-foot-1, 283-pound Ogbu played at Penn State and spent the duration of the 2011 season on the Colts' practice squad. With the Colts shifting to a 3-4 defense, Ogbu lacks the size to play nose tackle or defensive end and is a much better fit for a defensive line that allows for undersized defensive tackles.
In addition to trading for Ogbu, the Eagles have signed free agent wide receiver Tiger Jones and cornerback Kee-ayre Griffin -- a 5-foot-10, 182-pound cornerback from Temple who had participated in the team's rookie camp on a tryout basis. Jones, who most recently played for the Philadelphia Soul of the Arena Football League, reportedly had agreed to a deal with the Eagles earlier this month.
Jones and Griffin take the roster spots of rookies defensive tackle Tevita Finau and punter Ryan Tydlacka. Both were placed on waivers late last week.