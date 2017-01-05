Eagles, Jaguars lead worst-to-first candidates for 2017 season

The Browns are coming off a one-win season in which they ranked 30th on offense and 31st on defense. There is, frankly, no way they're topping the Steelers, Bengals or probably even the Ravens next season. But they aren't at the bottom of this list because they finally have organizational stability, plus the No. 1 overall pick and a raft of other selections in the 2017 NFL Draft. Upper management (including Sashi Brown) has done a good job, while Hue Jackson is a great head coach with a solid staff in place. There are some pieces on the roster who have something going for them, including receiver Corey Coleman, who I think is going to be a really good player. There are questions -- Can Jamie Collins or breakout receiver Terrelle Pryor be re-signed? What happens at quarterback? -- but after whiffing on so many draft picks, the Browns finally seem to be trending in the right direction.