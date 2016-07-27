Drew Brees, Julio Jones among predicted stat leaders for 2016

Mack has great quickness and ability to rush the passer. He's a competitor who never gives up; he always keeps after his quarry. Even if he's momentarily run out of the play or turned around, he finds a way to zero in on the quarterback. He didn't rack up many sacks as rookie -- when he was used mostly as a linebacker -- but he really came on strong last season, especially from Week 12 to Week 15, when he notched 10 sacks. Mack was unblockable by the end of his second pro campaign. His position coach, Jethro Franklin, is a great teacher, and the Raidersreally focus on the pass rush, spending about twice as much time on it as everyone else does.