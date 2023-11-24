Dolphins RB De'Von Achane (knee) not expected to play vs. Jets for Black Friday game

Miami's scoring machine will be down one dynamic running back on Black Friday.
Rookie De’Von Achane is not expected to play for the Dolphins' game against the New York Jets due to a nagging knee injury, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday morning on Good Morning Football, per sources.
So far this season, the knee injury has been the only thing to slow down Achane.
He burst upon the scene with a four-touchdown performance on Sept. 24 in a 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos in which he tallied 233 scrimmage yards.
For the season, Achane is averaging 92.2 yards per game over five appearances with 461 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, with two more scores through the air. His knee injury sidelined him from Weeks 6-9. Upon his return against the Raiders, he had just one carry for 1 yard as the injury bug bit him again.
The Dolphins don't have a dearth of talent in the backfield, though.
They'll have leading rusher Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson and elevated Darrynton Evans.
The Dolphins kick off against the host Jets at 3 p.m. ET in the NFL’s first-ever Black Friday game.