Dolphins RB De'Von Achane (knee) not expected to play vs. Jets for Black Friday game

So far this season, the knee injury has been the only thing to slow down Achane.

He burst upon the scene with a four-touchdown performance on Sept. 24 in a 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos in which he tallied 233 scrimmage yards.

For the season, Achane is averaging 92.2 yards per game over five appearances with 461 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, with two more scores through the air. His knee injury sidelined him from Weeks 6-9. Upon his return against the Raiders, he had just one carry for 1 yard as the injury bug bit him again.

The Dolphins don't have a dearth of talent in the backfield, though.