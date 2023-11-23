2023 NFL season, Week 12: Three things to watch for in Dolphins-Jets Black Friday game on Prime Video

The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets will make history by playing the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game.

The AFC East matchup will showcase teams going in vastly different directions.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has been the mastermind behind the league's No. 1 offense in points per game (30.5), total yards per game (434), passing yards per game (291) and red zone touchdown percentage (73.5%). Leading Miami's scorching-hot offense, the second-year coach is laser-focused on leading the team to the postseason. In a recent Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins episode, McDaniel was "fired up" about the team's journey being documented.