Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel 'fired up' about start of 'Hard Knocks'

"Hard Knocks starts today, and I'm actually convinced I'm fired up about it," McDaniel said. "It's a heavy burden on a lot of people. Big paychecks, OK, in this room, it's a burden on you. But I refuse to do this job and not give you guys my authentic self. I'm not going to change, I will not. We work too hard, and this is part of our journey. We're going to have people document this whole season. Awesome. I'm not f------ changing. OK, nor do you guys have to. So f--- it, we are going to get weird. Who cares? I'm excited for what needs to be told about this team. The journey that we've taken together since the first day, April 17th, of this season. I'm excited the world is gonna find out what we've built together each and every day.