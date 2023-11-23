Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel lauds Jalen Ramsey: Already 'one of my top three favorite players of all time'

Jalen Ramsey's positive impact on the Miami Dolphins began before his season debut in Week 8.

His influence extends far beyond a two-interception Sunday in Week 11 that earned him Player of the Week honors.

Despite a knee injury holding him off the playing field, Ramsey was a mainstay around the team during his recovery, which head coach Mike McDaniel lauded on Wednesday.

"When I tell you, never in my career have I seen someone with a months, not weeks, injury, be as involved in a team," McDaniel said. "Mind you, he had two practices under his belt with this team. To have two practices and have the wherewithal to understand your impact on people and how your injury -- I mean our team was in the tank until he talked to the team. He explained, 'Hey, I'm going to do this.' And then he did it each and every day."

Acquired via trade with the Los Angeles Rams in March, Ramsey and the Dolphins were dealt a crucial blow when he suffered a meniscus injury in July. However, Ramsey hit the road to recovery hard, and along the way became a fixture with his new teammates even if he wasn't able to practice or play aside them.

In Ramsey's mind, it wasn't an arduous decision to make. He was going to be part of the team regardless of his injury and, in turn, being around the Fins would also aid him in overcoming his latest obstacle.

"I just embraced it all and tried to stay here," Ramsey said Wednesday. "Part of the team, part of the journey, it makes it all better now."

As Ramsey already left his mark with Miami prior to playing, he's most certainly done so since returning to the field, as well.

In three games, he's tallied three interceptions, six tackles and three pass breakups. He's racked up a 90.2 PFF grade in the process.

"I'm a very confident player," Ramsey said. "I know what I've been able to do for a long time. I know what I'm capable of. For some of my teammates, they haven't got to see this live yet, so I try to go out there and give them a show for sure."

Ramsey's been with the Dolphins for longer than just the three games he's played, though. He made sure of that.

The six-time Pro Bowler has been an all-star on and off the field, quickly ingratiating himself with his new club.