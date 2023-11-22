Around the NFL

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, 49ers QB Brock Purdy highlight Players of the Week

Published: Nov 22, 2023 at 12:03 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Who were the NFL's top stars in Week 11? Each Wednesday the league unveils its weekly honor roll. See who the Players of the Week are below.

AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars · QB

Lawrence was at his best Sunday in a 34-14 rout of the Tennessee Titans. His all-around game and his pinpoint accuracy took center stage as he racked up four total touchdowns. T-Law completed 24 of 32 passes (75%) for 262 yards, a pair of touchdowns, no interceptions and a 119.5 rating. He added a pair of TD runs, as well.

NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy
San Francisco 49ers · QB

Purdy was perfect on Sunday -- at least in regard to his 158.3 quarterback rating. He wasn't far off perfection elsewhere during the 49ers' 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The second-season signal-caller completed 21 of 25 passes (84%) for 333 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Jalen Ramsey
Jalen Ramsey
Miami Dolphins · CB

Ramsey has returned to prime form for the Dolphins and it was exemplified Sunday in Miami's 20-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Ramsey had two interceptions, including the game-sealing pick of ﻿﻿﻿Aidan O'Connell﻿﻿﻿  in the end zone.

NFC Defensive Player of the Week

DaRon Bland
DaRon Bland
Dallas Cowboys · CB

For the fourth time this season, Bland took an interception to the house, scoring on a 30-yard return Sunday in the Cowboys' 33-10 thumping of the Carolina Panthers. Bland had five tackles, as well, but it was pick-six No. 4 of the season that garnered the highlights.

AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Reggie Gilliam
Reggie Gilliam
Buffalo Bills · FB

Buffalo was dominant in all three phases Sunday, with Gilliam leading the charge on special teams. In the Bills' 32-6 win over the New York Jets, Gilliam made his presence felt to the tune of two special teams tackles and a forced fumble.

NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Ethan Evans
Ethan Evans
Los Angeles Rams · P

In the Rams' narrow 17-16 victory Sunday over the Seattle Seahawks, field position was pivotal and Evans' big boot was a boon in that category. Evans averaged a whopping 52.6 yards on his five punts, with a 47.6 average net. He boomed a long of 65 yards and had one land inside the 20-yard line.

