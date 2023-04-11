Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa 'very excited' for 2023 outlook, 'smiling a lot more' entering Year 4

Tua missed four regular-season games and the playoff defeat to the Buffalo Bills, a game in which the Dolphins were forced to start rookie seventh-rounder Skylar Thompson under center. Through the first three seasons of his career, Tagovailoa has never played in more than 13 games.

He's aiming to change the narrative that he can't stay healthy in 2023.

Despite the chance to bring in an experienced veteran to replace or push Tua this offseason, the Dolphins have propped up the former first-round pick at every turn. They've already exercised his $23.17 million fifth-year option for 2024. The team added Mike White as insurance but didn't go out and push to move on from Tagovailoa.

Instead, they operated as a team that believes it can win a championship with Tua under center. They brought back key pieces on offense, traded for star corner Jalen Ramsey and signed linebacker David Long on defense.

"I'm very excited," he said. "I think our entire team is excited to get back out there. Get to meet a lot of the newer guys and guys who have been in this system for a whole year now. So it's very exciting. And I think a lot of fans, the community, everyone is very supportive."

Entering Year 2 under coach Mike McDaniel, Tua, sporting a new mustache this offseason, believes the horizon is brighter.

"How do I feel now compared to a year ago? I'm smiling a lot more," he said. "So I would say good."