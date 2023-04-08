Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios on Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle: 'Truly one of the best wide receiver duos in the league'

With Berrios in the mix, Hill and Waddle will likely have to take a step back in one department: returning punts. Berrios earned first-team All-Pro honors as a returner in 2021 after averaging 30.4 yards per kickoff return.

Now heading into his fifth season, Berrios hopes to rebound after a year where he caught 18 passes for 145 yards. A factor into Berrios' numbers being below his previous two seasons could be the Jets' quarterback play last year.

Whether Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel decides to use Berrios as a slot receiver or the outside is yet to be determined. However, Berrios believes in his ability to play all three receiver spots on the field.

"I didn't necessarily study slots," Berrios said. "I studied receivers across the board, just because I think you can take pieces from everybody, and whether it's a release, whether it's the top of the route, high-pointing the ball, whatever it is.

"I'm (willing to play) whenever, whatever. And that's something that I've tried to (work on) a ton in the offseason is work outside obviously as well as inside and the backfield. And again, wherever they need me, wherever there's a place, wherever there's an opportunity, I'm fully in on it."