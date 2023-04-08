Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios on Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle: 'Truly one of the best wide receiver duos in the league'

After being released by the New York Jets last month, new Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios looks forward to joining a talented WR corps down in South Beach.
Berrios discussed what he's anticipating with new teammates Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle heading into the 2023 season.
"They're truly one of the best wide receiver duos in the league," Berrios said via ESPN. "I can't wait to get in that room and just watch and learn from them and hear how they see the game or how they see the route against this coverage and all the variations."
The numbers don't lie for Hill and Waddle being one of the best WR duos in the league. Last season, the Dolphins duo combined for 3,066 receiving yards, 194 receptions and 15 touchdowns. Other notable tandems in the NFL include A.J. Brown-DeVonta Smith (2,692 combined receiving yards), Stefon Diggs-Gabe Davis (2,265 yards), Mike Evans-Chris Godwin (2,174 yards) and Ja’Marr Chase-Tee Higgins (2,075 yards), respectively.
With Berrios in the mix, Hill and Waddle will likely have to take a step back in one department: returning punts. Berrios earned first-team All-Pro honors as a returner in 2021 after averaging 30.4 yards per kickoff return.
Now heading into his fifth season, Berrios hopes to rebound after a year where he caught 18 passes for 145 yards. A factor into Berrios' numbers being below his previous two seasons could be the Jets' quarterback play last year.
Whether Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel decides to use Berrios as a slot receiver or the outside is yet to be determined. However, Berrios believes in his ability to play all three receiver spots on the field.
"I didn't necessarily study slots," Berrios said. "I studied receivers across the board, just because I think you can take pieces from everybody, and whether it's a release, whether it's the top of the route, high-pointing the ball, whatever it is.
"I'm (willing to play) whenever, whatever. And that's something that I've tried to (work on) a ton in the offseason is work outside obviously as well as inside and the backfield. And again, wherever they need me, wherever there's a place, wherever there's an opportunity, I'm fully in on it."
With wide receiver Trent Sherfield signing with the Bills and tight end Mike Gesicki joining the Patriots, Berrios will have an opportunity to gobble up catches for Sherfield and Gesicki's targets leaving Miami.