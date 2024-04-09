Dolphins LT Terron Armstead not fretting offseason moves within AFC East: 'We have enough to beat anybody'

"It's all in house, it's all in house," he said. "We don't really look at all the other moving pieces within the division, or around the league, because we feel like we have enough. We're talented enough, we're skilled enough, we're tough enough, we just have to do. It's now time to show improvements, to show we can win those big games and live those big moments. So it doesn't matter who's traded, we don't look at that, we have enough to beat anybody at full strength, and that's really our mindset, it's our mentality. We have that confidence, but we just have to go out and do it."

The Dolphins stubbed their toe down the stretch, seeing a once-strong division lead evaporate, losing three of their final five games and getting bounced in the wild-card round in Kansas City. Defensive injuries and an offense that sputtered led to the collapse. Miami still owns star power with the likes of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Tua Tagovailoa, Jaelan Phillips, Jalen Ramsey, Bradley Chubb, et al., but health will be a key factor in the Dolphins getting off to a good start.

Armstead returning to Miami after contemplating retirement helps keep some continuity on an offensive line replacing key cogs in the interior.