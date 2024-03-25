 Skip to main content
HC Mike McDaniel: Dolphins made a contract offer to Odell Beckham Jr., conversations 'ongoing'

Odell Beckham Jr. met with the Miami Dolphins last week but left without a pact.

Monday morning, during the AFC coaches' breakfast at the Annual League Meeting, head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed mutual interest, noting that the Dolphins made a contract offer.

"Things went great with him," McDaniel said, via the Miami Herald. "We did make him an offer, and business takes time, especially with players such as Odell, who's had a phenomenal career, still has really good football in front of him, and has options. So, I think those conversations will be ongoing. We'll see where they go."

After missing all of 2022 with a knee injury, Beckham spent 2023 with the Baltimore Ravens, catching 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns. OBJ displayed that he's still a vertical threat and, at times, still has home-run ability after the catch. He also saw his playing time wane down the stretch as the Ravens looked elsewhere.

"I don't live in the world of crystal balling, and I do stay in my lane as a coach, McDaniel added. "I'm definitely ready to coach him if we can come to an agreement, and I think both sides are trying to work towards that. We'll see what happens."

The Dolphins have a glaring need at No. 3 receiver. Last season, Tyreek Hill generated 1,799 yards and 13 TD on 119 catches. Jaylen Waddle went for 1,014 and four touchdowns on 72 grabs. The next closest receiver, Cedrick Wilson Jr., finished with 22 catches for 296 yards and three scores. Wilson left in free agency, but the Dolphins did re-sign Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft.

Adding a player like OBJ would give the Dolphins a third threat to pair with Hill and Waddle. While he might not be as explosive as he was early in his career, Beckham can still play a role in the right offense. A third fiddle with his résumé would be a good get for McDaniel.

