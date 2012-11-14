Dez Bryant given conditional dismissal in domestic violence case

IRVING, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has agreed to a year of anger management counseling as part of a deal that could lead to the dismissal of a family violence charge over a dispute with his mother.
Bryant's attorney, Royce West, said Wednesday that the receiver already was attending anger management sessions, and he said the Dallas County district attorney's office would dismiss the misdemeanor charge if Bryant stays out of trouble for a year.
Bryant was arrested in July in suburban Dallas after he allegedly hit his mother, Angela Bryant, in the face with a ball cap. A police affidavit says he also grabbed his mother by her T-shirt. Bryant's mother filed an affidavit asking prosecutors not to file charges.
West said the deal with prosecutors was not a plea agreement and that the family always believed it could settle the matter.
"This as far as we are concerned is over with," West told The Associated Press.
West, who's also a Texas state senator, said in a statement that Bryant and his mother "understand the serious nature of family violence accusations."
"As a result of this incident, they want to make sure that they develop the resources so if a family dispute arises in the future, they can resolve through effective communication without raising voices."
Cowboys spokesman Rich Dalrymple said coach Jason Garrett likely would address the Bryant situation Thursday. NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said the agreement didn't change the league's plan to review the case once it is resolved.
Dallas County prosecutors didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
