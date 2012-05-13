Detroit Lions receiver Ryan Broyles says Week 1 still a possibility

Detroit Lions second-round pick Ryan Broyles could start his professional career on the physically unable to perform list, but the Oklahoma wideout says not to count him out the Week 1 game plan just yet.
"It's not out of the question at all," Broyles told the Detroit Free Press on Saturday. "I feel good about the place I'm at right now, but there's really no timetable, and I'm going to take my time. The coaches want me to take my time as well, so I'm going to learn the playbook, and when the time is right I'll be ready."
Lions general manager Martin Mayhew previously had said that Broyles was a candidate to start the season the PUP list because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament he suffered during a game against Texas A&M last season.
Broyles was considered a potential first-rounder before his injury, and he finished his career holding the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision record for career receptions with 349. He also had 45 touchdowns and 4,586 yards at Oklahoma.
"We'll see," Schwartz said. "There's a lot of ground between now and then, but he's on a good path. He's had a good rehab so far. He showed it in his pro day, and he's showing it here."