2024 NFL Draft

Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Published: Apr 24, 2024 at 03:45 PM
NFL Research

Hey Lions fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.

Read below to get a sense for Detroit's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.

And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.

Detroit Lions Draft Overview

2023 record: 12-5
First in NFC North; lost to 49ers in NFC Championship Game

Lions 2024 draft picks (7):

Round 1, pick 29
Round 2, pick 61
Round 3, pick 73 (from the Vikings in T.J. Hockenson trade)
Round 5, pick 164
Round 6, pick 201 (from the Buccaneers in Carlton Davis trade)
Round 7, pick 249

Lions team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Cornerback, Edge, Safety, Wide Receiver, Offensive Tackle

Projected Lions first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:

Table inside Article
Analyst Pick No. 29
Daniel Jeremiah CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (ALA)
Charles Davis DT Braden Fiske (FSU)
Lance Zierlein DB Cooper DeJean (IOWA)
Bucky Brooks EDGE Chop Robinson (PSU)
Peter Schrager iOL Zach Frazier (WVU)

(See all projections at Mock Draft Central)

Lions 2024 Opponents

Home

Bears, Packers, Vikings, Rams, Seahawks, Jaguars, Titans, Buccaneers, Bills

Away

Bears, Packers, Vikings, 49ers, Cardinals, Colts, Texans, Cowboys

Lions Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):

Table inside Article
Adds Losses
DE Marcus Davenport (Vikings) QB Teddy Bridgewater (retired)
CB Carlton Davis (trade - Buccaneers) S Tracy Walker (released)
CB Amik Robertson (Raiders) G Jonah Jackson (Rams)
DT D.J. Reader (Bengals) S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (Eagles)
G Kevin Zeitler (Ravens) LB Anthony Pittman (Commanders)
DT Benito Jones (Dolphins)
DE Romeo Okwara (retired)
CB Cameron Sutton (released)
WR Josh Reynolds (Broncos)

Lions Decision Makers

Owner and Chairman: Sheila Hamp
President/CEO: Rod Wood
Executive VP/General Manager: Brad Holmes
Head Coach: Dan Campbell

Brad Holmes

Brad Holmes is entering his fourth season as the Lions GM.

Lions Draft Notes Since 2021

- 69 total players drafted

- 5 Pro Bowlers selected (WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, T Penei Sewell, DE Aidan Hutchinson, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, TE Sam LaPorta)

- Made four 1st-round picks over last two Drafts (2022-23)

- Made a 1st-round trade in each of last two Drafts

- Before his 1st NFL Draft as GM, Holmes made a blockbuster trade with the Rams (his former team)

- Gave: QB Matthew Stafford

- Received: QB Jared Goff, 2022 1st-round (No. 32 overall), 2023 1st-round (6th overall) & 2021 3rd-round (CB Ifeatu Melifonwu)

- Holmes has made a draft day trade during the 1st-rd of each of the last two Drafts (2022 & 2023 NFL Drafts)

- 2023: DET traded the No. 6 overall pick (from LAR) to ARI to move down to No. 12 overall pick (selected RB Jahmyr Gibbs)

- 2022: DET traded the No. 32 ovr pick (from LAR) as part of a package to trade up to pick No. 12 with MIN to select Alabama WR Jameson Williams

- DET has drafted an eventual Pro Bowler (for DET) in 7 straight drafts from 2017-23

- Kenny Golladay & Jalen Reeves-Maybin in 2017, Frank Ragnow in 2018, T.J. Hockenson in 2019, Jonah Jackson in 2020, Penei Sewell & Amon-Ra St. Brown in 2021, Aidan Hutchinson in 2022, Jahmyr Gibbs & Sam LaPorta in 2023)

- Bob Quinn was the Lions GM from 2016-2020

- Over Holmes' 3 drafts as Lions GM, he has used a top 100 pick on every offensive/defensive position except interior OL

Highest drafted Lions player by position, past 3 drafts

Table inside Article
Position Player Round Overall Year
QB Hendon Hooker 3rd 68th 2023
RB Jahmyr Gibbs 1st 12th 2023
WR Jameson Williams 1st 12th 2022
TE Sam LaPorta 2nd 34th 2023
OT Penei Sewell 1st 7th 2021
IOL Colby Sorsdal 5th 152nd 2023
DT Levi Onwuzurike 2nd 41st 2021
EDGE Aidan Hutchinson 1st 2nd 2022
LB Jack Campbell 1st 18th 2023
CB Brian Branch 2nd 45th 2023
S Kerby Joseph 3rd 97th 2022

Last time Lions picked each position in first round:

Table inside Article
Position Year Player School Pick No. (Overall)
QB 2009 Matthew Stafford Georgia 1st
RB 2023 Jahmyr Gibbs Alabama 12th
FB 1965 Tom Nowatzke Indiana 11th
WR 2022 Jameson Williams Alabama 12th
TE 2019 T.J. Hockenson Iowa 8th
OT 2021 Penei Sewell Oregon 7th
OG 2015 Laken Tomlinson Duke 28th
C 2018 Frank Ragnow Arkansas 20th
DE 2022 Aidan Hutchinson Michigan 2nd
DT 2011 Nick Fairley Auburn 13th
LB 2023 Jack Campbell Iowa 18th
CB 2020 Jeff Okudah Ohio State 3rd
S 1988 Bennie Blades Miami - FL 3rd
P Never
K Never

Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.

