Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Hey Lions fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.
Read below to get a sense for Detroit's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.
And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.
Detroit Lions Draft Overview
2023 record: 12-5
First in NFC North; lost to 49ers in NFC Championship Game
Lions 2024 draft picks (7):
Round 1, pick 29
Round 2, pick 61
Round 3, pick 73 (from the Vikings in T.J. Hockenson trade)
Round 5, pick 164
Round 6, pick 201 (from the Buccaneers in Carlton Davis trade)
Round 7, pick 249
Lions team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Cornerback, Edge, Safety, Wide Receiver, Offensive Tackle
Projected Lions first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:
|Analyst
|Pick No. 29
|Daniel Jeremiah
|CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (ALA)
|Charles Davis
|DT Braden Fiske (FSU)
|Lance Zierlein
|DB Cooper DeJean (IOWA)
|Bucky Brooks
|EDGE Chop Robinson (PSU)
|Peter Schrager
|iOL Zach Frazier (WVU)
Lions 2024 Opponents
Home
Bears, Packers, Vikings, Rams, Seahawks, Jaguars, Titans, Buccaneers, Bills
Away
Bears, Packers, Vikings, 49ers, Cardinals, Colts, Texans, Cowboys
Lions Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):
|Adds
|Losses
|DE Marcus Davenport (Vikings)
|QB Teddy Bridgewater (retired)
|CB Carlton Davis (trade - Buccaneers)
|S Tracy Walker (released)
|CB Amik Robertson (Raiders)
|G Jonah Jackson (Rams)
|DT D.J. Reader (Bengals)
|S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (Eagles)
|G Kevin Zeitler (Ravens)
|LB Anthony Pittman (Commanders)
|DT Benito Jones (Dolphins)
|DE Romeo Okwara (retired)
|CB Cameron Sutton (released)
|WR Josh Reynolds (Broncos)
Lions Decision Makers
Owner and Chairman: Sheila Hamp
President/CEO: Rod Wood
Executive VP/General Manager: Brad Holmes
Head Coach: Dan Campbell
Brad Holmes
Brad Holmes is entering his fourth season as the Lions GM.
Lions Draft Notes Since 2021
- 69 total players drafted
- 5 Pro Bowlers selected (WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, T Penei Sewell, DE Aidan Hutchinson, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, TE Sam LaPorta)
- Made four 1st-round picks over last two Drafts (2022-23)
- Made a 1st-round trade in each of last two Drafts
- Before his 1st NFL Draft as GM, Holmes made a blockbuster trade with the Rams (his former team)
- Gave: QB Matthew Stafford
- Received: QB Jared Goff, 2022 1st-round (No. 32 overall), 2023 1st-round (6th overall) & 2021 3rd-round (CB Ifeatu Melifonwu)
- Holmes has made a draft day trade during the 1st-rd of each of the last two Drafts (2022 & 2023 NFL Drafts)
- 2023: DET traded the No. 6 overall pick (from LAR) to ARI to move down to No. 12 overall pick (selected RB Jahmyr Gibbs)
- 2022: DET traded the No. 32 ovr pick (from LAR) as part of a package to trade up to pick No. 12 with MIN to select Alabama WR Jameson Williams
- DET has drafted an eventual Pro Bowler (for DET) in 7 straight drafts from 2017-23
- Kenny Golladay & Jalen Reeves-Maybin in 2017, Frank Ragnow in 2018, T.J. Hockenson in 2019, Jonah Jackson in 2020, Penei Sewell & Amon-Ra St. Brown in 2021, Aidan Hutchinson in 2022, Jahmyr Gibbs & Sam LaPorta in 2023)
- Bob Quinn was the Lions GM from 2016-2020
- Over Holmes' 3 drafts as Lions GM, he has used a top 100 pick on every offensive/defensive position except interior OL
Highest drafted Lions player by position, past 3 drafts
|Position
|Player
|Round
|Overall
|Year
|QB
|Hendon Hooker
|3rd
|68th
|2023
|RB
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|1st
|12th
|2023
|WR
|Jameson Williams
|1st
|12th
|2022
|TE
|Sam LaPorta
|2nd
|34th
|2023
|OT
|Penei Sewell
|1st
|7th
|2021
|IOL
|Colby Sorsdal
|5th
|152nd
|2023
|DT
|Levi Onwuzurike
|2nd
|41st
|2021
|EDGE
|Aidan Hutchinson
|1st
|2nd
|2022
|LB
|Jack Campbell
|1st
|18th
|2023
|CB
|Brian Branch
|2nd
|45th
|2023
|S
|Kerby Joseph
|3rd
|97th
|2022
Last time Lions picked each position in first round:
|Position
|Year
|Player
|School
|Pick No. (Overall)
|QB
|2009
|Matthew Stafford
|Georgia
|1st
|RB
|2023
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Alabama
|12th
|FB
|1965
|Tom Nowatzke
|Indiana
|11th
|WR
|2022
|Jameson Williams
|Alabama
|12th
|TE
|2019
|T.J. Hockenson
|Iowa
|8th
|OT
|2021
|Penei Sewell
|Oregon
|7th
|OG
|2015
|Laken Tomlinson
|Duke
|28th
|C
|2018
|Frank Ragnow
|Arkansas
|20th
|DE
|2022
|Aidan Hutchinson
|Michigan
|2nd
|DT
|2011
|Nick Fairley
|Auburn
|13th
|LB
|2023
|Jack Campbell
|Iowa
|18th
|CB
|2020
|Jeff Okudah
|Ohio State
|3rd
|S
|1988
|Bennie Blades
|Miami - FL
|3rd
|P
|Never
|K
|Never
Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.