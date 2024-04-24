Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Brad Holmes

Brad Holmes is entering his fourth season as the Lions GM.

Lions Draft Notes Since 2021

- 69 total players drafted

- 5 Pro Bowlers selected (WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, T Penei Sewell, DE Aidan Hutchinson, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, TE Sam LaPorta)

- Made four 1st-round picks over last two Drafts (2022-23)

- Made a 1st-round trade in each of last two Drafts

- Before his 1st NFL Draft as GM, Holmes made a blockbuster trade with the Rams (his former team)

- Gave: QB Matthew Stafford

- Received: QB Jared Goff, 2022 1st-round (No. 32 overall), 2023 1st-round (6th overall) & 2021 3rd-round (CB Ifeatu Melifonwu)

- Holmes has made a draft day trade during the 1st-rd of each of the last two Drafts (2022 & 2023 NFL Drafts)

- 2023: DET traded the No. 6 overall pick (from LAR) to ARI to move down to No. 12 overall pick (selected RB Jahmyr Gibbs)

- 2022: DET traded the No. 32 ovr pick (from LAR) as part of a package to trade up to pick No. 12 with MIN to select Alabama WR Jameson Williams

- DET has drafted an eventual Pro Bowler (for DET) in 7 straight drafts from 2017-23

- Kenny Golladay & Jalen Reeves-Maybin in 2017, Frank Ragnow in 2018, T.J. Hockenson in 2019, Jonah Jackson in 2020, Penei Sewell & Amon-Ra St. Brown in 2021, Aidan Hutchinson in 2022, Jahmyr Gibbs & Sam LaPorta in 2023)

- Bob Quinn was the Lions GM from 2016-2020