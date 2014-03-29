DeSean Jackson won't sign with Kansas City Chiefs

The two NFL head coaches who know DeSean Jackson best have opted against taking the field with the controversial wide receiver in 2014.
DeSean Jackson Tracker
Stay up-to-date with all the latest news and rumors behind DeSean Jackson's potential destinations with our DJax tracker. More...
One day after Chip Kelly's Philadelphia Eagles released Jackson, Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs are out of the free-agent hunt.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, via sources informed of Jackson's plans, Kansas City will no longer pursue the three-time Pro Bowl selection after making inquiries and performing due diligence. While the Chiefs were intrigued, their limited salary-cap space would not have allowed them to match the budding open market, Rapoport added Sunday.
Actions speak louder than words in professional sports.
Four days after Reid spoke glowingly of his half-decade with Jackson in Philadelphia, the coach's current organization decided to pass on a uniquely talented player who would have addressed a glaring need.
Kansas City's withdrawal leaves the Washington Redskins and Oakland Raiders as the clear front-runners for Jackson's services.
The 27-year-old wideout will make his first visit to Washington on Monday. He and the Raiders also have mutual interest, per Rapoport.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" reviews potential landing spots for DeSean Jackson and declares this week's winners and losers.