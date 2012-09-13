DeSean Jackson, Jeremy Maclin miss Eagles practice

Three days before hosting the Baltimore Ravens, the Philadelphia Eagles went through practice without their top two receivers on the field Thursday.
Brooks: Three keys to Philly's D
DeSean Jackson was sidelined with a sore hamstring, while Jeremy Maclin missed his second straight session with a hip injury, coach Andy Reid told the team's official site.
Jackson's absence doesn't appear to be a major concern, but it came out of the blue. He practiced Wednesday and played the entire way in a season opening win over the Cleveland Browns. Maclin, meanwhile, is running out of time to show coaches he can be a factor Sunday and sits out there as a possible game-time decision.
If either player is lost for the Baltimore game, Jason Avant and Damaris Johnson will see increased time, with Riley Cooper and the recently acquired Mardy Gilyard behind them.
The Ravens defense is itching to see if it can duplicate Cleveland's constant badgering of quarterback Michael Vick, who tossed four interceptions in a tight 17-16 win. Taking away either of these top targets narrows Vick's chances for a bounce-back performance.