Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota lead young QBs to build around

Evaluation: Has not played a lot in either college or the NFL. Played at three different schools. Reminded me a lot of former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman when he was coming out, in terms of arm strength, velocity on the ball, height and weight and character. Certainly not as accurate as Aikman. Injured in 2015. Needs the reps, and it looks like he'll get them now that he's been named the starter. Bill O'Brien does a great job developing quarterbacks. I've been excited about Savage since watching him as a senior and getting to know him through the draft process. What he did in his first extensive action last week should get a lot of people excited.