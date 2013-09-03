Around the League

Presented By

Depth chart notes: Isaac Redman to start for Steelers

Published: Sep 03, 2013 at 05:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

LaMarr Woodley is firmly embedded at left outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the right side remains a work in progress.

After Mark Kaboly of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported Tuesday that the Steelers' depth chart listed "Jarvis Jones OR Jason Worilds" at right outside linebacker, coach Mike Tomlin snuffed out the mystery, telling reporters that Worilds will make the start Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Jones practiced Monday, but he hasn't played in a game since suffering a sprained chest Aug. 24 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Who opens up against Tennessee is a technicality -- both Worilds and Jones will rotate against the Titans -- but our long-term bet is on Jones to snag the role. Tomlin was impressed with the rookie's awareness and instincts during the offseason process, and tape study reveals plenty to like about the No. 17 overall pick in April's draft.

Other depth chart nuggets floating in the ether:

» Tomlin also confirmed Tuesday that Isaac Redman will start at running back against the Titans, NFL.com's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported. "He's answered the bell for us before and we expect him to do it in a big way," Tomlin said, adding: "We know what Isaac is capable of."

Silver: 32 questions for 32 teams

michael-silver-65x90.jpg

With the regular season upon us, Michael Silver asks a piercingly pertinent question about each squad in the NFL. More ...

It's what we expected all along in Pittsburgh's backfield, where -- no matter who starts -- a committee approach is in play until rookie Le'Veon Bell (foot) suits up.

» Aaron Wilson of The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta will be placed on injured reserve with the designated to return tag in the next 24 hours, according to a team source. Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Pitta has "had no setbacks," leaving Baltimore with hope that Joe Flacco's most reliable target might help this attack down the stretch.

»After dumping Jake Ballard and Daniel Fells, the Patriots on Tuesday added a fourth tight end with the signing of Matthew Mulligan, the team announced. In his fifth season, Mulligan gives New England a serviceable in-line run blocker with special-teams experience. Amid whispers Rob Gronkowski could play as early as Week 2, we still expect rookie Zach Sudfeld to see plenty of action as the team's "move" tight end.

» The Dolphins on Tuesday signed former Eagles offensive lineman Danny Watkins and waived second-year center Josh Samuda. The lack of line depth remains a headache heading into Miami's Week 1 showdown with the Cleveland Browns.

» A slew of tryouts to report: Offensive lineman Jason Smith is visiting the Tennessee Titans for a workout on Tuesday, per Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio. Caplan also noted that former Chiefs tight end Kevin Brock worked out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and ex-Ravens wide receiver Tandon Doss visited the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW