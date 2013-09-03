Depth chart notes: Isaac Redman to start for Steelers

LaMarr Woodley is firmly embedded at left outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the right side remains a work in progress.
After Mark Kaboly of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported Tuesday that the Steelers' depth chart listed "Jarvis Jones OR Jason Worilds" at right outside linebacker, coach Mike Tomlin snuffed out the mystery, telling reporters that Worilds will make the start Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.
Jones practiced Monday, but he hasn't played in a game since suffering a sprained chest Aug. 24 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Who opens up against Tennessee is a technicality -- both Worilds and Jones will rotate against the Titans -- but our long-term bet is on Jones to snag the role. Tomlin was impressed with the rookie's awareness and instincts during the offseason process, and tape study reveals plenty to like about the No. 17 overall pick in April's draft.
Other depth chart nuggets floating in the ether:
» Tomlin also confirmed Tuesday that Isaac Redman will start at running back against the Titans, NFL.com's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported. "He's answered the bell for us before and we expect him to do it in a big way," Tomlin said, adding: "We know what Isaac is capable of."
It's what we expected all along in Pittsburgh's backfield, where -- no matter who starts -- a committee approach is in play until rookie Le'Veon Bell (foot) suits up.
» Aaron Wilson of The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta will be placed on injured reserve with the designated to return tag in the next 24 hours, according to a team source. Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Pitta has "had no setbacks," leaving Baltimore with hope that Joe Flacco's most reliable target might help this attack down the stretch.
»After dumping Jake Ballard and Daniel Fells, the Patriots on Tuesday added a fourth tight end with the signing of Matthew Mulligan, the team announced. In his fifth season, Mulligan gives New England a serviceable in-line run blocker with special-teams experience. Amid whispers Rob Gronkowski could play as early as Week 2, we still expect rookie Zach Sudfeld to see plenty of action as the team's "move" tight end.
» The Dolphins on Tuesday signed former Eagles offensive lineman Danny Watkins and waived second-year center Josh Samuda. The lack of line depth remains a headache heading into Miami's Week 1 showdown with the Cleveland Browns.
» A slew of tryouts to report: Offensive lineman Jason Smith is visiting the Tennessee Titans for a workout on Tuesday, per Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio. Caplan also noted that former Chiefs tight end Kevin Brock worked out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and ex-Ravens wide receiver Tandon Doss visited the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday.