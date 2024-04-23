Denver Broncos 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Hey Broncos fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.
Read below to get a sense for Denver's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.
And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.
Denver Broncos Draft Overview
2023 record: 8-9
Third in AFC West; missed playoffs
Broncos 2024 draft picks (8):
Round 1, pick 12
Round 3, pick 76 (From MIA in Bradley Chubb trade)
Round 4, pick 121
Round 5, pick 136 (From CLE in Jerry Jeudy trade)
Round 5, pick 145 (From NYJ in Jake Martin trade)
Round 5, pick 147
Round 6, pick 207 (From SF in Randy Gregory trade)
Round 7, pick 256 (From NYJ in Zach Wilson trade)
Broncos team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Quarterback, Cornerback, Defensive Tackle, Edge, Offensive Tackle
Projected Broncos first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:
|Analyst
|Pick No. 12
|Daniel Jeremiah
|TE Brock Bowers (UGA)
|Charles Davis
|CB Quinyon Mitchell (TOL)
|Lance Zierlein
|CB Quinyon Mitchell (TOL)
|Bucky Brooks
|EDGE Jared Verse (FSU)
|Peter Schrager
|EDGE Laiatu Latu (UCLA)
Broncos 2024 Opponents:
Home
Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Browns, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Colts
Away
Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Bengals, Ravens, Saints, Buccaneers, Jets, Seahawks
Broncos Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):
|Adds
|Losses
|S Brandon Jones (Dolphins)
|QB Russell Wilson (Steelers)
|DT Malcolm Roach (Saints)
|S Justin Simmons (released)
|LB Cody Barton (Commanders)
|WR Jerry Jeudy (traded - Browns)
|WR Josh Reynolds (Lions)
|TE Chris Manhertz (Giants)
|G Calvin Throckmorton (Titans)
|C Lloyd Cushenberry (Tiants)
|QB Zach Wilson (trade - Jets)
|LB Josey Jewell (Panthers)
|DT Jonathan Harris (Dolphins)
Broncos Decision Makers
Owner: Rob Walton & Carrie Walton Penner
Owner/CEO: Greg Penner
General Manager: George Paton
Head Coach: Sean Payton
George Paton
- Paton is entering 4th season as an NFL GM
- 2007-2020: Various roles with Vikings, most recently Assistant GM & VP of Player Personnel
Broncos Draft Notes
Past 3 Drafts, George Paton era
- 24 total players selected (8 offense, 16 defense)
- Just 2 selections in top 60 overall picks (CB Pat Surtain II & RB Javonte Williams)
- 2 Pro Bowls selected (Surtain II & returner Marvin Mims)
- MIN notable picks during Paton's time with team: WR Justin Jefferson (2020, 1st), RB Dalvin Cook (2017, 2nd), DE Danielle Hunter (2015, 3rd), S Harrison Smith (2012, 1st), DE Everson Griffen (2010, 4th), RB Adrian Peterson (2007, 1st)
- Paton has made one 1st-round selection as Broncos GM
- CB Patrick Surtain II w/ #9 ovr pick in 2021 Draft
- Surtain: 1st-team All-Pro in 2022 & 2-time Pro Bowl selection
- 3 of DEN's last 4 first round picks are no longer on the team
- Jerry Jeudy (traded to CLE), Noah Fant (traded to SEA), Bradley Chubb (traded to MIA)
- The Broncos released QB Russell Wilson in March 2024 after making a blockbuster trade for him & giving him a massive extension in March 2022
- Trade for Wilson: 2022 1st-rd (#9), 2022 2nd-rd (#40), 2022 5th-rd (#145), 2023 1st-rd (#5), 2023 2nd-rd (#37), QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DT Shelby Harris
- Extension: 5-year, $245.0M ($124M guaranteed)
- DEN took on a $85M dead money over next 2 seasons due to releasing Russell Wilson
- Wilson signed with PIT on a 1-yrs, 1.2M deal in March 2024
- DEN will pay Wilson $37.8M in 2024 to play with PIT
- DEN has a 20-33 W-L over Paton's first 3 seasons as GM (8-9 in 2023, 5-12 in 2022, 7-10 in 2021; missed playoffs all 3 seasons)
- DEN finished last in AFC West in 2020, 2021 & 2022
- DEN has had a losing record for 7 straight seasons
- Paton succeeded John Elway, who was DEN GM from 2012-20
- The Broncos have missed the playoffs in all 8 seasons after winning Super Bowl 50 in Manning's final year; only team in NFL history to miss the playoffs in 6+ straight seasons immediately after winning Super Bowl
- 1 of 2 teams to miss each of last 8 postseasons (NYJ)
Broncos First Round Picks in Last 10 Drafts
|Position
|Player
|Pick
|Year
|College
|CB
|Patrick Surtain II
|9th
|2021
|Alabama
|WR
|Jerry Jeudy
|15th
|2020
|Alabama
|TE
|Noah Fant
|20th
|2019
|Iowa
|DE
|Bradley Chubb
|5th
|2018
|NC State
|T
|Garett Bolles
|4th
|2017
|Utah
|QB
|Paxton Lynch
|26th
|2016
|Memphis
|LB
|Shane Ray
|23th
|2015
|Missouri
|CB
|Bradley Roby
|31th
|2014
|Ohio State
Last time Broncos picked each position in first round:
|Position
|Year
|Player
|School
|Pick No. (Overall)
|QB
|2016
|Paxton Lynch
|Memphis
|26th
|RB
|2009
|Knowshon Moreno
|Georgia
|12th
|WR
|2020
|Jerry Jeudy
|Alabama
|15th
|TE
|2019
|Noah Fant
|Iowa
|20th
|T
|2017
|Garett Bolles
|Utah
|20th
|G
|1983
|Chris Hinton
|Northwestern
|14th
|DE
|2018
|Bradley Chubb
|N.C.State
|5th
|DT
|2013
|Sylvester Williams
|North Carolina
|28th
|LB
|2015
|Shane Ray
|Missouri
|23rd
|CB
|2021
|Patrick Surtain II
|Alabama
|9th
|S
|1989
|Steve Atwater
|Arkansas
|20th
|P
|Never
|K
|Never
Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 22, 2024.