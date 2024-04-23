 Skip to main content
Denver Broncos 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Published: Apr 23, 2024 at 12:52 PM
logo-nfl-media-research-v2
NFL Research

Hey Broncos fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.

Read below to get a sense for Denver's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.

And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.

Denver Broncos Draft Overview

2023 record: 8-9
Third in AFC West; missed playoffs

Broncos 2024 draft picks (8):

Round 1, pick 12
Round 3, pick 76 (From MIA in Bradley Chubb trade)
Round 4, pick 121
Round 5, pick 136 (From CLE in Jerry Jeudy trade)
Round 5, pick 145 (From NYJ in Jake Martin trade)
Round 5, pick 147
Round 6, pick 207 (From SF in Randy Gregory trade)
Round 7, pick 256 (From NYJ in Zach Wilson trade)

Broncos team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Quarterback, Cornerback, Defensive Tackle, Edge, Offensive Tackle

Related Links

Projected Broncos first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:

Table inside Article
Analyst Pick No. 12
Daniel Jeremiah TE Brock Bowers (UGA)
Charles Davis CB Quinyon Mitchell (TOL)
Lance Zierlein CB Quinyon Mitchell (TOL)
Bucky Brooks EDGE Jared Verse (FSU)
Peter Schrager EDGE Laiatu Latu (UCLA)

(See all projections at Mock Draft Central)

Broncos 2024 Opponents:

Home

Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Browns, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Colts

Away

Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Bengals, Ravens, Saints, Buccaneers, Jets, Seahawks

Broncos Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):

Table inside Article
Adds Losses
S Brandon Jones (Dolphins) QB Russell Wilson (Steelers)
DT Malcolm Roach (Saints) S Justin Simmons (released)
LB Cody Barton (Commanders) WR Jerry Jeudy (traded - Browns)
WR Josh Reynolds (Lions) TE Chris Manhertz (Giants)
G Calvin Throckmorton (Titans) C Lloyd Cushenberry (Tiants)
QB Zach Wilson (trade - Jets) LB Josey Jewell (Panthers)
DT Jonathan Harris (Dolphins)

Broncos Decision Makers

Owner: Rob Walton & Carrie Walton Penner

Owner/CEO: Greg Penner

General Manager: George Paton

Head Coach: Sean Payton

George Paton

- Paton is entering 4th season as an NFL GM

- 2007-2020: Various roles with Vikings, most recently Assistant GM & VP of Player Personnel

Broncos Draft Notes

Past 3 Drafts, George Paton era

- 24 total players selected (8 offense, 16 defense)

- Just 2 selections in top 60 overall picks (CB Pat Surtain II & RB Javonte Williams)

- 2 Pro Bowls selected (Surtain II & returner Marvin Mims)

- MIN notable picks during Paton's time with team: WR Justin Jefferson (2020, 1st), RB Dalvin Cook (2017, 2nd), DE Danielle Hunter (2015, 3rd), S Harrison Smith (2012, 1st), DE Everson Griffen (2010, 4th), RB Adrian Peterson (2007, 1st)

- Paton has made one 1st-round selection as Broncos GM

- CB Patrick Surtain II w/ #9 ovr pick in 2021 Draft

- Surtain: 1st-team All-Pro in 2022 & 2-time Pro Bowl selection

- 3 of DEN's last 4 first round picks are no longer on the team

- Jerry Jeudy (traded to CLE), Noah Fant (traded to SEA), Bradley Chubb (traded to MIA)

- The Broncos released QB Russell Wilson in March 2024 after making a blockbuster trade for him & giving him a massive extension in March 2022

- Trade for Wilson: 2022 1st-rd (#9), 2022 2nd-rd (#40), 2022 5th-rd (#145), 2023 1st-rd (#5), 2023 2nd-rd (#37), QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DT Shelby Harris

- Extension: 5-year, $245.0M ($124M guaranteed)

- DEN took on a $85M dead money over next 2 seasons due to releasing Russell Wilson

- Wilson signed with PIT on a 1-yrs, 1.2M deal in March 2024

- DEN will pay Wilson $37.8M in 2024 to play with PIT

- DEN has a 20-33 W-L over Paton's first 3 seasons as GM (8-9 in 2023, 5-12 in 2022, 7-10 in 2021; missed playoffs all 3 seasons)

- DEN finished last in AFC West in 2020, 2021 & 2022

- DEN has had a losing record for 7 straight seasons

- Paton succeeded John Elway, who was DEN GM from 2012-20

- The Broncos have missed the playoffs in all 8 seasons after winning Super Bowl 50 in Manning's final year; only team in NFL history to miss the playoffs in 6+ straight seasons immediately after winning Super Bowl

- 1 of 2 teams to miss each of last 8 postseasons (NYJ)

Broncos First Round Picks in Last 10 Drafts

Table inside Article
Position Player Pick Year College
CB Patrick Surtain II 9th 2021 Alabama
WR Jerry Jeudy 15th 2020 Alabama
TE Noah Fant 20th 2019 Iowa
DE Bradley Chubb 5th 2018 NC State
T Garett Bolles 4th 2017 Utah
QB Paxton Lynch 26th 2016 Memphis
LB Shane Ray 23th 2015 Missouri
CB Bradley Roby 31th 2014 Ohio State

Last time Broncos picked each position in first round:

Table inside Article
Position Year Player School Pick No. (Overall)
QB 2016 Paxton Lynch Memphis 26th
RB 2009 Knowshon Moreno Georgia 12th
WR 2020 Jerry Jeudy Alabama 15th
TE 2019 Noah Fant Iowa 20th
T 2017 Garett Bolles Utah 20th
G 1983 Chris Hinton Northwestern 14th
DE 2018 Bradley Chubb N.C.State 5th
DT 2013 Sylvester Williams North Carolina 28th
LB 2015 Shane Ray Missouri 23rd
CB 2021 Patrick Surtain II Alabama 9th
S 1989 Steve Atwater Arkansas 20th
P Never
K Never

Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 22, 2024.

