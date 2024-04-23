Denver Broncos 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

George Paton

- Paton is entering 4th season as an NFL GM

- 2007-2020: Various roles with Vikings, most recently Assistant GM & VP of Player Personnel

Broncos Draft Notes

Past 3 Drafts, George Paton era

- 24 total players selected (8 offense, 16 defense)

- Just 2 selections in top 60 overall picks (CB Pat Surtain II & RB Javonte Williams)

- 2 Pro Bowls selected (Surtain II & returner Marvin Mims)

- MIN notable picks during Paton's time with team: WR Justin Jefferson (2020, 1st), RB Dalvin Cook (2017, 2nd), DE Danielle Hunter (2015, 3rd), S Harrison Smith (2012, 1st), DE Everson Griffen (2010, 4th), RB Adrian Peterson (2007, 1st)

- Paton has made one 1st-round selection as Broncos GM

- CB Patrick Surtain II w/ #9 ovr pick in 2021 Draft

- Surtain: 1st-team All-Pro in 2022 & 2-time Pro Bowl selection

- 3 of DEN's last 4 first round picks are no longer on the team

- Jerry Jeudy (traded to CLE), Noah Fant (traded to SEA), Bradley Chubb (traded to MIA)

- The Broncos released QB Russell Wilson in March 2024 after making a blockbuster trade for him & giving him a massive extension in March 2022

- Trade for Wilson: 2022 1st-rd (#9), 2022 2nd-rd (#40), 2022 5th-rd (#145), 2023 1st-rd (#5), 2023 2nd-rd (#37), QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DT Shelby Harris

- Extension: 5-year, $245.0M ($124M guaranteed)

- DEN took on a $85M dead money over next 2 seasons due to releasing Russell Wilson

- Wilson signed with PIT on a 1-yrs, 1.2M deal in March 2024

- DEN will pay Wilson $37.8M in 2024 to play with PIT

- DEN has a 20-33 W-L over Paton's first 3 seasons as GM (8-9 in 2023, 5-12 in 2022, 7-10 in 2021; missed playoffs all 3 seasons)

- DEN finished last in AFC West in 2020, 2021 & 2022

- DEN has had a losing record for 7 straight seasons

- Paton succeeded John Elway, who was DEN GM from 2012-20

- The Broncos have missed the playoffs in all 8 seasons after winning Super Bowl 50 in Manning's final year; only team in NFL history to miss the playoffs in 6+ straight seasons immediately after winning Super Bowl