DeMarcus Ware: I'd be ready to play for Cowboys today

Published: Jun 10, 2013 at 02:15 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

If DeMarcus Ware had his druthers, he'd suit up today.

The Dallas Cowboys pass rusher still is recuperating from surgery on a torn labrum that caused his shoulder to pop out repeatedly last season. Ware has yet to be cleared by team doctors and won't participate in this week's veteran minicamp, but he told NFL Network's "NFL AM" on Monday that he could play this afternoon, if there was a game.

"I feel like if I had to put the pads on today, I'd be fine, and I'd be ready to play," Ware said Monday.

Entering his ninth season, Ware is coming off a campaign when he chalked up 11 1/2 sacks as a 3-4 outside linebacker. His success as a defensive end in new coordinator Monte Kiffin's 4-3 scheme weighs heavily in the success of the Cowboys this season. Ware says he's a fan of the switch.

"Going from 3-4 outside linebacker to playing defensive end is actually a little bit easier because you don't have to worry about a lot of formations in the drops," Ware said. "So you get more opportunity to rush the passer, so it's a lot easier, you can be a lot more aggressive because you don't have to think as much. So I get to do what I get to do a bit more now."

We'll find out soon enough. Ware and Anthony Spencer reportedly make up the NFL's lightest tandem at defensive end. Still, Cowboys line coach Rod Marinelli said in February that Ware will be "even faster" from the edge in a four-man front, a declaration that should keep Eli Manning and friends up at night.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

