DeMarcus Ware adds to war of words between Cowboys, Giants

The New York Giants can say whatever they want, Dallas Cowboys linebacker and Defensive Player of the Year candidate DeMarcus Ware told NFL Network's Lindsay Rhodes on "NFL Total Access" in a segment that aired Monday.
"When you think about when players talk, you got to walk the walk," Ware said in response to Giants linebacker Mathias Kiwanuka's comments to a New York radio station that the Giants have been "whupping" Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for a long time.
"Every year starts off as a different year," Ware continued. "You got to get out there and do the same thing over and over again and be consistent. You know, this year we're a different team and we're going to see how it pans out this year."
Jones got this war of words started when he told a crowd of Cowboys fans in July he was looking forward to "beating the Giants' ass."
The Giants and the Cowboys meet face to face Wednesday night to find out who has put in the work and who's just talking.