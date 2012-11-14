DeMarco Murray: 'Chance' I'll play Sunday for Dallas Cowboys

IRVING, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett keeps talking about "thresholds" that running back DeMarco Murray must meet to end a longer-than-expected absence because of a sprained foot.
It's probably not on the official list, but Murray offered a benchmark Wednesday. He said there was "a chance" he could play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
Murray has missed four games since rushing for 93 yards during an Oct. 14 loss at Baltimore. He had 90 yards in the first half but injured his right foot in the second quarter. He had just one carry in the third quarter before coming out for good.
The second-year pro did some work on the practice field last week and joined his Cowboys teammates in shorts and helmets Wednesday -- exactly one month since the injury. He officially was listed as not participating, though Garrett wasn't available for an update after practice.
"This is the best I've felt mentally coming in after working out," said Murray, who has 330 yards and one touchdown this season. "I feel good."
Murray rushed for 897 yards in 13 games as a rookie last year, and he set a Cowboys record with 253 yards in his first career start. But he missed the last three games after breaking an ankle. With the latest injury, both of Murray's first two pro seasons have been marred, just as his first two college seasons were at Oklahoma.
"You've got to be smart about this thing," Murray said. "I definitely don't want to go out there for one game and have to sit the rest of the year."
The Cowboys also have to consider they're playing two games in five days, with the Thanksgiving game against the Washington Redskins next week. Murray said the quick turnaround could affect his ability to recover in time.
At the same time, Murray said he was "looking forward to this game and looking forward to this week."
"Today and this week is the best I've felt," he said. "Once I feel like I can help this team and be ready to go and play like I'm accustomed to playing, I'm going to get out there. It's all still a little waiting game right now."
