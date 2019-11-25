Defensive lineman finalists revealed for NFL 100 All-Time Team

Main defensive cog on Bills team that made four straight AFL playoff appearances, winning back-to-back titles in 1964-1965... Earned Pro Bowl selections in each of his first four seasons. Three-time 1st-team AFL All-Pro, 1963-1965... Spearheaded unit that allowed fewest PPG in three straight seasons, 1964-1966, and ranked 1st in AFL in both scoring and total defense in 1964... Named to AFL's All-Time team in 1970... Selected by the Buffalo Bills in the 17th round (No. 132 overall) in the 1962 AFL Draft... Also a 16th round selection (No. 220 overall) by the Detroit Lions in the NFL Draft that same year... Born March 9, 1936, in Gonzales, TX.