DeAngelo Hall involved in altercation with reporter

Hall and Washington Post reporter Mike Jones got into an altercation on Tuesday, with security and Redskins public relations forced to intervene, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, who was on the scene. The two men were seen screaming at each other outside the locker room.
The Redskins said the "men had a discussion about something in an article. It was worked out among the two of them."
Hall and Jones met an hour later and reportedly left on better terms. Hall reportedly was upset with a story Jones wrote about defensive coordinator Jim Haslett meeting one-on-one with members of the secondary during the team's bye.
Hall's anger seems comical because it is a low-key, informational post in which Haslett and Hall were on record. So Hall was upset about a report that he contributed to which wasn't controversial in any way. Got it.