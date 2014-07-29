David Wilson exits practice after sustaining burner

The New York Giants entered training camp hopeful that David Wilson could resume his career after last season's neck injury. On Tuesday, the team got a scare.
Giants coach Tom Coughlin told reporters that Wilson was forced to exit practice after suffering a neck burner, according to NFL Media's Kimberly Jones. A burner is a nerve injury resulting from trauma to the neck and shoulder. The primary symptom is burning pain radiating down the arm.
Coughlin said "we were all praying that it wouldn't be an issue." Coughlin spoke with the media before receiving an update from team medical staff. Jones later reported that Wilson will undergo tests, and the Giants "will be careful" with the running back.
Wilson recently received full clearance to return to action, six months after undergoing fusion surgery on a disk. Wilson injured the neck in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles last October.
The burner acts as another reminder that the Giants need to be prepared in the event Wilson can't make it back. The running back depth chart currently includes Rashad Jennings, Peyton Hillis, Michael Cox and Andre Williams.
